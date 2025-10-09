A £36.5m Manchester United signing has reportedly become frustrated at Old Trafford and is ready to leave the club in January.

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee has become frustrated at Old Trafford and is ready to leave the club in January, according to a report.

The 24-year-old joined the Red Devils for an initial £36.5m from Bologna in July last year after contributing to 19 goals (12 goals, seven assists) for the Serie A club in the 2023-24 season.

Zirkzee scored on his Premier League debut at Old Trafford, but the striker has since struggled to make the desired impact in front of goal, initially under former boss Erik ten Hag and now under head coach Ruben Amorim.

Man United’s No.11 featured regularly during his debut campaign at the club, playing 32 times in the Premier League and making 49 appearances in total across all competitions, but he only scored seven goals, including just three in the top flight.

This term, Zirkzee has played just 74 minutes across three substitute appearances in the Premier League and he has subsequently been left out of the Netherlands squad by manager Ronald Koeman for this month’s international break.

Man United’s Zirkzee ‘wants out’ less than two years after his arrival

Zirkzee appears to have fallen down the pecking order under Amorim, who gave the green light for Man United to build a new forward line in the summer and spend in excess of £140m on Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Although Zikrzee is under contract at Old Trafford until June 2029, the Daily Mail claims that the striker now ‘wants out’ and has reached the point where he is ready to push for an exit in the winter transfer window.

Zirkee is keen to gain regular first-team football as he wants to force his way back into the Netherlands squad ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Man United are understood to have resisted interest in Zirkzee over the summer and prioritised the departure of Rasmus Hojlund, who has joined Napoli on an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy for around €44m next summer.

The Red Devils could soon be faced with a decision over Zirkzee’s future and must consider whether to keep hold of an unhappy player or part ways midway through the season.

Which clubs could sign Zirkzee from Man United in January?

Before opting to sign Hojlund late in the summer transfer window, Serie A champions Napoli had been credited with an interest in Zirkzee, and it remains to be seen whether they would attempt to sign the Dutchman again in the near future.

Indeed, Zirkzee has been strongly linked with a return to Italy, with The Sun reporting that Juventus maintain their interest in the striker who was on their radar before he joined Man United.

Juve bolstered their attack with Jonathan David and Lois Openda in the summer and that has led to speculation surrounding the future of Dusan Vlahovic, who is out of contract in June 2026 and continues to be linked with Premier League clubs.

However, it is understood that Juventus could face competition from fellow Serie A sides Como and AC Milan, while the possibility of Zirkzee remaining in England cannot be entirely ruled out, as Premier League duo Everton and West Ham United are both said to be interested in the striker.