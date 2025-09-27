Amid uncertainty in Italy, Manchester United and Chelsea reportedly target a Serie A forward ahead of January's transfer window.

Manchester United and Chelsea could compete for a Serie A-based forward in the January transfer window.

The Red Devils signed Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig for a substantial fee during the summer transfer period, but the forward has had a slow start to his time in Manchester.

Nevertheless, Sesko has finally scored his first goal for Ruben Amorim’s team, even if the goal was ultimately insignificant as United lost 3-1 to Brentford in Saturday’s lunchtime fixture.

The young forward's goal in West London has not stopped speculation about a switch to another striker, despite the fact that Manchester United also signed Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo ahead of the 2025-26 season.

Chelsea are also reportedly interested in this forward, whose stock may have fallen in Italy but apparently remains high in English football.

Chelsea and Man United interested in Vlahovic

The Premier League clubs are reportedly considering the possibility of signing Dusan Vlahovic during the winter transfer window, as his position at Juventus remains uncertain.

The Old Lady has been keen to move the former Fiorentina striker on for some time due to his substantial wages, but those attempts have so far been unsuccessful.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport - via Caught Offside - the Bianconeri plan to try to sell the forward at the turn of the year to prevent losing him for nothing next summer.

Vlahovic, 25, transferred to Turin from rivals Fiorentina in January 2022 for a reported €70m (£61.1m), despite interest from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Although the Serbian has scored 62 goals in 150 appearances for Juventus, the Old Lady have wanted to sell for a while and are expected to make another attempt in January.

Man Utd or Chelsea: Which club needs Vlahovic more?

Although Vlahovic almost guarantees goals, the Red Devils’ reported interest in the Juventus forward appears unusual given their recent signing of Sesko for an initial €76.5m (£66.8m).

Investing such a large sum in the Slovenian while still having Joshua Zirkzee on the squad seems strange for the Red Devils, as it raises questions about their long-term strategy.

The situation appears different at Chelsea, especially with Nicolas Jackson on loan to Bayern Munich and Liam Delap suffering a long-term hamstring injury.

Joao Pedro often plays in the centre of attack, while Marc Guiu is evidently not trusted enough by Enzo Maresca to lead the Blues' attack.

Considering Chelsea’s current lack of strikers, trying to sign Vlahovic in January makes sense, although the Serbian’s wage demands could pose a challenge.