Manchester United transfer news: Boost for Michael Carrick as Real Madrid have 'doubts' about midfield January target

Real Madrid have doubts about signing Ruben Neves from Al Hilal in a boost for Manchester United, the latest report has claimed.

The Red Devils enjoyed a fruitful weekend, with their win against rivals Manchester City in the Premier League reigniting their quest to finish in the top four.

If interim boss Michael Carrick is to secure Champions League football, he may need reinforcements this January given he lacks options in the middle of the pitch.

United have been linked with stars such as James Garner of Everton, but also with former Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Neves, though Real Madrid have been credited with an interest in the Portuguese international.

The Carrusel Deportivo program on Cadena SER claim that while Neves would be keen on a move to Los Blancos, the Spanish giants have internal doubts about bringing him to the club.

Why Ruben Neves could be sensible for Man United

The only natural midfielders currently at Old Trafford are Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, and relying on the trio could be risky.

Mainoo and Casemiro are both comfortable with the ball at their feet, though the latter can find it difficult to play out of pressure when targeted aggressively.

None of the three midfielders are particularly expansive with their passing, whereas Neves stood out as one of the Premier League's finest passers when he played for Wolves.

Having another player in the team capable of playing through opponents would also benefit forwards like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who have both shown they can excel when playing in a more direct system.

Should Man United be concerned about Ruben Neves?

Though Neves has many admirable qualities, he has not played in an elite European league since the 2022-23 campaign, and it is not clear whether he would be able to get back up to speed with the pace of the English top flight.

The midfielder will also be 29 in March and he cannot be seen as a long-term solution to the club's issues in the middle of the pitch.

If Neves was brought to Old Trafford alongside another midfielder- either in January or the summer - then perhaps his addition would make more sense.

Carlos Baleba of Brighton & Hove Albion has been consistently linked to the Red Devils, and United would be in a strong position if he was part of a core group also featuring Mainoo and Neves.