Barcelona are prepared to go 'all in' for Manchester United's Marcus Rashford, but the 'main obstacle' holding up a summer deal is reportedly revealed.

Barcelona sporting director Deco is the 'main obstacle' preventing Marcus Rashford from completing a dream move to Camp Nou this summer, it has been claimed.

On Friday, it was alleged that the La Liga champions were prepared to go 'all in' for the signing of the England international, who is one of two priority alternatives to Nico Williams.

Barcelona appeared to be on the brink of bringing Williams to Camp Nou, but following an issue relating to the player's registration, he performed a dramatic U-turn and signed a 10-year contract extension with Athletic Bilbao.

Rashford and Liverpool's Luis Diaz are now thought to be at the top of Barcelona's wide list, but La Blaugrana are unlikely to get anywhere in their pursuit of the latter.

In contrast, both Man United and Rashford are determined to part ways this summer, seemingly giving Barcelona the green light to lure him away from Old Trafford for a suitable fee.

'Significant discrepancies' among Barcelona chiefs in attacker search

However, according to journalist Javi Miguel, Deco's stance is currently holding up a deal, and there are 'significant discrepancies' among Barca chiefs when it comes to which attacker to target.

Instead, La Blaugrana are now reported to be prioritising exits to make room for any new arrivals, as well as trimming their wage bill to ensure that they will not risk going above their salary cap.

Such an issue led to Dani Olmo not being registered for the start of the last La Liga season, and Williams's camp were not satisfied with Barcelona's assurances that that scenario would not occur again.

Rashford's desire to make the move to Catalonia is no secret, though, as the 27-year-old seeks a new challenge after registering 138 goals and 77 assists in 426 matches for the Red Devils.

Rashford also produced four goals and six assists in 17 games for Aston Villa during the second half of last season, but the Lions decided against activating his permanent clause.

Who can Barcelona sell to make room for Rashford?

Rashford would not be the only new attacker to touch down in Catalonia this summer if he were to move, as Barca are also on the verge of capturing Roony Bardghji from Copenhagen.

Bardghji and Rashford could reinforce a Blaugrana frontline potentially missing Pau Victor, Fermin Lopez and Pablo Torre next season, while Ferran Torres's future is also the subject of frequent debate.

Veteran midfielder Oriol Romeu could also be on the move following his loan spell with Girona, as might defensive duo Andreas Christensen and Eric Garcia, neither of whom are high in Hansi Flick's pecking order.

Furthermore, Marc-Andre ter Stegen's Barcelona career may soon be drawing to a close, as he has supposedly learned a harsh truth from Flick following Joan Garcia's arrival.