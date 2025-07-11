Barcelona are reportedly prepared to go 'all in' to secure the signature of a Manchester United attacker this summer.

Barcelona are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

After Aston Villa failed to qualify for next season's Champions League, the West Midlands outfit opted against signing the England international for £40m after his loan stint.

As a result, the 27-year-old has been left in limbo, training at United's training facilities yet knowing that he does not feature in the plans of Ruben Amorim.

While there will naturally be interest in the versatile attacker, it has been suggested for some time that his preference is to sign for Barcelona.

According to Sky Sport Deutschland journalist Florian Plettenberg, Rashford could get his wish in the near future.

Barcelona to push for Rashford deal

Plettenberg, who was commenting on X, claims that the La Liga champions are prepared to go "all in" for Rashford over the coming days.

Hansi Flick is said to have given the green light to the signing if a deal can be negotiated with Man United chiefs.

Barcelona have allegedly moved on from Liverpool winger Luis Diaz having failed to agree a fee for the Colombia international.

As it stands, a potential transfer fee remains unclear, but all parties are expected to move towards an agreement as soon as possible to suit their respective needs.

From United's perspective, cashing in on a homegrown talent on a big-money contract will give Amorim greater leeway in the transfer market.

Rashford in need of fresh challenge

Although it was well documented that Barcelona had been trying to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams, signing a motivated Rashford could prove just as worthwhile.

Even through the long-serving United frontman will be viewed as backup, he would receive plenty of opportunities in any of the attacking positions in Flick's side.

Flick would also be getting a world-class alternative to Robert Lewandowski, who will be turning 37 years of age in August.