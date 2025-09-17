Manchester United are allegedly told that an offer in the region of £26m for in-demand teenager Jorthy Mokio would likely be accepted by Ajax.

Manchester United have reportedly been told that an offer in the region of €30m (£26m) would likely be accepted for Jorthy Mokio, as the Red Devils weigh up a move for the teenage star.

The 17-year-old has featured on four occasions for Ajax in the Eredivisie this season, while he has made 22 appearances for his Dutch club's first team, scoring twice in the process.

Mokio is regarded as one of the best young talents in European football, with a number of clubs said to be keen on signing him during next summer's transfer window.

Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Barcelona and Real Madrid are all believed to be interested in signing the 6ft left-footed midfielder.

However, it is thought that Man United are in a strong position when it comes to a potential deal, with the Red Devils prioritising young talents over established stars since Sir Jim Ratcliffe's arrival as a minority shareholder.

Man United one of a number of clubs to be linked with Mokio

According to CaughtOffside, Ajax are not looking to sell Mokio, who has a contract in Amsterdam until June 2027, but the Dutch outfit would seriously consider an offer in the region of €30m (£26m).

Mokio's ability to play in a back three has allegedly made him an even more attractive proposition for Man United, with their head coach Ruben Amorim currently setting the team up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Amorim's job at Old Trafford is believed to be safe despite a poor start to the season, and the Portuguese has continued to insist that he will not be changing his set-up despite the team's struggles.

Do Man United need another centre-back?

Man United are well-stocked at the back, but Harry Maguire is likely to leave on a free transfer next summer, while Luke Shaw could also potentially be moved on at the end of the campaign.

As a result, there is likely to be space for a centre-back addition, and if Mokio is indeed available for €30m (£26m), then it could be an incredible signing for the Red Devils considering his potential.

Man United are also thought to be tracking Mokio's Ajax teammate Aaron Bouwman, with the 18-year-old regarded as one of the best young central defenders in European football.