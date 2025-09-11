Manchester United and Liverpool are allegedly among five elite teams interested in signing highly-rated Ajax defender Aaron Bouwman.

The 18-year-old came through the youth system at Ajax, and he has progressed to first-team level this season, playing the full 90 minutes of his side's 2025-26 Eredivisie opener against Telstar.

Bouwman has since been sidelined with a minor injury, though, missing Ajax's last three matches.

The teenager has drawn comparisons with Virgil van Dijk due to his size and playing style, and he is believed to be on the radars of a number of major European clubs.

According to TEAMtalk, Man United and Liverpool are both showing an interest in Bouwman, while Chelsea, Barcelona and Manchester City are also in the hunt for his signature.

Man United, Liverpool 'join the race' for Ajax's Bouwman

Ajax are reportedly working to sign Bouwman to a new contract, with his current terms due to expire in 2027, but it will be very difficult for the Amsterdam club to keep him on a long-term basis.

Bouwman, who is 6ft 2in, came through Ajax's youth system as a striker before being moved into the middle of the defence, and his physical attributes could help him star in a division such as the Premier League.

“He’s one of the brightest talents at the club,” a TEAMtalk source close to Ajax said. “The board believes he can reach the very top.”

Bouwman has also turned out for the Netherlands at Under-18s level, and he could be in contention for a spot in the senior squad at the 2026 World Cup if he enjoys a strong campaign.

Could Van Dijk help Liverpool land Bouwman?

Bouwman is believed to be a huge admirer of Van Dijk, and ironically, he could turn out to be the Dutchman's long-term replacement at international and club level.

Indeed, Liverpool will be hopeful that the presence of Van Dijk at Anfield will give them an edge when it comes to the race for the teenager, who will seemingly have the pick of a number of major clubs.

Van Dijk has a contract at Anfield until the summer of 2027, so a move for Bouwman during next summer's transfer window could see him play alongside his idol for at least one season.