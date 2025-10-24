Manchester United face major decisions over the futures of Casemiro and Harry Maguire, with the pair out of contract at the end of the campaign.

Manchester United are facing major decisions over the futures of Casemiro and Harry Maguire, with the experienced duo only having contracts at Old Trafford until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Casemiro, 33, had been tipped to leave the Red Devils over the summer, with the Brazil international thought to have significant interest from Saudi Arabia.

However, the experienced midfielder remained at Old Trafford, and he has been an important player for Man United this season, making seven appearances in the Premier League, scoring once.

Casemiro is Man United's highest earner on approximately £300,000 a week, but the terms on that deal are due to expire next summer.

There have been claims that the midfielder could be offered a new deal on reduced terms, having enjoyed a strong start to the season, although according to journalist Ben Jacobs, a final decision has not been made.

Casemiro, Harry Maguire have been important players for Man United this season

"Well, he's playing more often, and he's in favour for Ruben Amorim, and if that continues between now and the end of the season, maybe the parties will reassess; the contract is running down, but there's a club option to extend for a year," Jacobs told The United Stand.

"If Casemiro was to extend, it would be like Harry Maguire, where it would have to be on reduced terms."

Casemiro is settled in Manchester with his family and would allegedly be open to dropping his wages in order to remain with the 20-time English champions.

Maguire is another player out of contract next year, but he has also proved his worth to Amorim this term, and the experienced defender scored the winner against Liverpool at Anfield last time out.

The 32-year-old is allegedly yet to receive an offer, but "initial talks are underway" over a new deal.

“He hasn’t received an offer yet, so the formal talks haven’t started, but the initial talks are underway. Maguire would like clarity sooner rather than later so he perhaps knows by the turn of the year or the early part of next year where he stands heading into the World Cup," said Jacobs.

Maguire has scored twice and registered one assist in eight appearances for Man United this term.

Are any other Man United players out of contract in 2026?

Two more Man United players are out of contract next summer, with Tyrell Malacia and Tom Heaton only having deals until the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Heaton was handed a further 12-month extension last year, but the 39-year-old could hang up his boots at the end of the season in order to move into coaching.

Malacia, meanwhile, has recently been brought back into first-team training after being a member of Man United's 'bomb squad' over the summer, but the Netherlands international is down the pecking order when it comes to the wing-back spots, and the 26-year-old is set to leave on a free transfer next year.