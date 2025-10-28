Jobe Bellingham's stance over a January loan move to Manchester United is reportedly revealed as a key factor emerges in the Red Devils' pursuit of the Borussia Dortmund midfielder.

Over the weekend, it was claimed that the Red Devils were plotting an ambitious winter swoop for the 20-year-old, who is struggling to force his way into Niko Kovac's Dortmund XI on a regular basis.

Bellingham has started two of Dortmund's three Champions League games so far this season - claiming two assists in a 4-2 win over Copenhagen - but he has only made the first XI in two Bundesliga matches.

The 2005-born prospect is yet to register a goal or assist in the 2025-26 German top flight, and he was only given a five-minute run-out off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 victory over FC Koln.

There is also alleged to be tension between Bellingham's father and BVB's sporting director Sebastien Kehl, plunging the youngster's future into even greater uncertainty ahead of the January transfer window.

Jobe Bellingham has 'no interest' in Man Utd loan move for one key reason

However, The Mirror reports that Bellingham is not interested in a mid-season switch to the Theatre of Dreams, primarily due to the fact that the Red Devils are not competing in this season's Champions League.

Ruben Amorim's men were 90 minutes away from returning to Europe's top table last season, only to fall to an excruciating 1-0 loss to Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League.

Having also finished in a lowly 15th place in the Premier League table, Man United are not playing any form of European football this season, and Bellingham would only be interested in a transfer to another club who can offer him the chance to continue in the Champions League.

The England youth international has therefore not closed the door entirely on an exit from Dortmund over the winter, but Man United are now out of the running, and it would be a shock to see the midfielder leave Signal Iduna Park permanently.

Bellingham has contributed one goal and three assists in 16 games for Dortmund since joining in a £26.6m deal from Birmingham City this summer, following in the footsteps of his older brother and Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham.

What other midfielders can Man United target in January?

As well as Man United's lack of Champions League football, Bellingham may have also had justifiable concerns about his game-time prospects at Old Trafford, where fellow 20-year-old Kobbie Mainoo is currently out in the cold.

Amorim has preferred to utilise Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role, leaving only one place available for either Casemiro or Manuel Ugarte as Benjamin Sesko, Mason Mount, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha compete for attacking spots.

Nevertheless, the Red Devils are still expected to pursue a new midfield option in the January window, and they are reported to hold an interest in Atletico Madrid lynchpin and former Chelsea talent Conor Gallagher, who is also on the fringes of the first team in Spain.

Amorim has also been tipped to reunite with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Morten Hjulmand, although they may have to fight two Premier League rivals to get their hands on the Denmark international.

The Red Devils sit sixth in the Premier League table after three successive wins and are back in action away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon.