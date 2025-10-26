Manchester United allegedly contemplate a January loan move for a Borussia Dortmund prospect amid 'increased tension' between club chiefs and the player's father.

Manchester United have apparently set their sights on an audacious loan move for a Borussia Dortmund prospect when the January transfer window rolls around.

The Red Devils have turned a corner under Ruben Amorim this month, prevailing in three straight Premier League matches for the first time since the Portuguese took over from Erik ten Hag.

Sunderland, reigning champions Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion have all fallen to the superiority of Man Utd, who overcame the latter 4-2 in Saturday evening's thrilling contest.

Experienced midfielder Casemiro was one of the unexpected stars of the show in that six-goal spectacular, registering both a goal and assist in a league game for the first time since his Real Madrid days in 2018.

However, the Brazil international is due to leave the Red Devils on a free transfer next summer as things stand, and the 20-time English champions are naturally being linked with a number of youthful replacements.

Man United consider 'surprise' Jobe Bellingham loan transfer

According to The Express, Man Utd have now identified Dortmund youngster Jobe Bellingham - the younger brother of Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham - as an audacious loan target for when the January transfer window opens.

The former Birmingham City and Sunderland protege moved to the Signal Iduna Park in a £26.7m deal this summer and made an immediate impression in the yellow strip, providing one goal and one assist at the Club World Cup.

Jobe Bellingham is yet to become a weekly starter for Niko Kovac, but he excelled in Dortmund's 4-2 Champions League win over Copenhagen last week, registering two assists in the Danish capital.

However, the report alleges that the 20-year-old's father has been experiencing 'increased tension' with Dortmund's sporting director Sebastian Kehl, a rift that stems from Mark Bellingham taking issue with his son being substituted on his Bundesliga debut.

Man United are now said to be keeping a sharp eye on the situation with a view to a possible January swoop, but it is not clear whether the 2005-born prospect would be open to a return to his homeland over the winter.

Jobe Bellingham was handed just five minutes off the bench in Saturday's 1-0 Bundesliga victory over FC Koln, but his contract at the Signal Iduna Park is not due to expire until the summer of 2030.

What other midfield transfer targets are Man United pursuing?

Man Utd failed to bolster Amorim's midfield in the summer transfer window just gone, thanks partially to their commitment to improving their attack and partially to Brighton & Hove Albion's iron-fist stance over Carlos Baleba, whom the Seagulls value at over £100m.

The Red Devils are now thought to have set their sights on cheaper alternatives, one of whom Amorim has worked with extensively before - Sporting Lisbon and Denmark midfielder Morten Hjulmand.

Man United could face competition from two Premier League rivals to land Hjulmand in 2026, though, and they have allegedly been quoted £70m to sign another highly-rated Bundesliga midfield prospect from Bayern Munich.

Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher could be a more attainable target for the 20-time English champions in January, as the former Chelsea lynchpin has started just two La Liga matches for the Rojiblancos this season.