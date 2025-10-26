Sporting Lisbon hope to keep Morten Hjulmand despite two Premier League clubs reportedly entering the race alongside Manchester United to sign the midfielder in January.





Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a Sporting Lisbon star in January to strengthen their midfield options.

Pep Guardiola’s team are short in that area, with Mateo Kovacic only just returning from injury, Nico Gonzalez being forced off in the 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday and Rodri suffering a hamstring issue.

Spurs, however, have Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma as options in deep midfield.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped the North London side from being linked with Sporting's Morten Hjulmand, who both Manchester clubs also target.

Morten Hjulmand: Sporting hope to retain captain amid Premier League interest

Hjulmand was previously reported to be a Manchester United target, with Ruben Amorim said to be keen on reuniting with his former player at Old Trafford.

Now, both City and Spurs have joined the race for the Danish midfielder, who transferred to the Portuguese giants from Lecce in the summer of 2023.

The two-time Primeira Liga winner has since played in over 100 matches for the Lions, scoring eight goals across all competitions.

According to Record, Sporting are said to be holding out until June 2026, with the Lisbon giants hoping to avoid disruptions to their season.

Reports from Portugal also indicate that the player and club have an agreement to stay together until the season concludes, which they hope Hjulmand will honour despite growing interest.

Man Utd, Man City or Spurs: Who needs Morten Hjulmand most?

In fairness, the reported interest of the mentioned club is not one of those rumours driven by greed.

United are weakest in the centre of midfield, with Amorim favouring Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro over Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

Man City are not the same team when Rodri is absent, and the Spanish midfielder’s post-ACL injuries might lead to the consideration of a reliable replacement sooner rather than later.

Although Spurs may not currently need a defensive midfielder, with Palhinha in the team, the Portuguese player’s loan may not be made permanent, creating a need for a long-term solution.