Manchester United transfer news: Premier League rivals 'join race' for Red Devils target

By
Reunion in tatters: Prem rivals keen on Amorim's Man Utd target
© Imago
Sporting Lisbon hope to keep Morten Hjulmand despite two Premier League clubs reportedly entering the race alongside Manchester United to sign the midfielder in January.


Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in a Sporting Lisbon star in January to strengthen their midfield options.

Pep Guardiola’s team are short in that area, with Mateo Kovacic only just returning from injury, Nico Gonzalez being forced off in the 2-0 Champions League win over Villarreal on Tuesday and Rodri suffering a hamstring issue.

Spurs, however, have Bayern Munich loanee Joao Palhinha, Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma as options in deep midfield.

Nevertheless, this has not stopped the North London side from being linked with Sporting's Morten Hjulmand, who both Manchester clubs also target.

Morten Hjulmand: Sporting hope to retain captain amid Premier League interest

Sporting Lisbon's Morten Hjulmand on August 8, 2025

Hjulmand was previously reported to be a Manchester United target, with Ruben Amorim said to be keen on reuniting with his former player at Old Trafford.

Now, both City and Spurs have joined the race for the Danish midfielder, who transferred to the Portuguese giants from Lecce in the summer of 2023.

The two-time Primeira Liga winner has since played in over 100 matches for the Lions, scoring eight goals across all competitions.

According to Record, Sporting are said to be holding out until June 2026, with the Lisbon giants hoping to avoid disruptions to their season.

Reports from Portugal also indicate that the player and club have an agreement to stay together until the season concludes, which they hope Hjulmand will honour despite growing interest.

Man Utd, Man City or Spurs: Who needs Morten Hjulmand most?

Manchester City midfielder Rodri goes down injured against Brentford, on October 5, 2025

In fairness, the reported interest of the mentioned club is not one of those rumours driven by greed.

United are weakest in the centre of midfield, with Amorim favouring Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro over Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo.

Man City are not the same team when Rodri is absent, and the Spanish midfielder’s post-ACL injuries might lead to the consideration of a reliable replacement sooner rather than later.

Although Spurs may not currently need a defensive midfielder, with Palhinha in the team, the Portuguese player’s loan may not be made permanent, creating a need for a long-term solution.

ID:584399:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4699:
Written by
Anthony Brown

Click here for more stories about Bruno Fernandes

Click here for more stories about Manchester United

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Bruno Fernandes Casemiro Joao Palhinha Mateo Kovacic Morten Hjulmand Nico Gonzalez Pep Guardiola Ruben Amorim Football
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!