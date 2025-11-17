Real Madrid recruited Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer, but the Englishman is not establishing himself. And now the Spanish club are looking elsewhere.

After the immense coup of attracting Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer in summer 2024, Real Madrid repeated the feat in 2025, this time with Trent Alexander-Arnold, then perceived as the best right-back in the world behind Achraf Hakimi (PSG). But the Liverpool player, transferred for €10m (£8.5m), is not succeeding.

Having appeared 12 times this season, the number 12 has never started in the Champions League, and has only done so twice in La Liga. Injured with hamstring problems in September and October, the international is now behind Dani Carvajal or midfielder Federico Valverde in the hierarchy at his position.

Should Trent Alexander-Arnold worry about his place at Real Madrid?

And, a new concern for Trent Alexander-Arnold, Real Madrid are looking towards Portugal at young Salvador Blopa. According to the Daily Mail, the "progress" of the 18-year-old right-back or wing-back is being observed by the Spanish club, whilst the highly promising player is under contract until June 2026 with Sporting CP B.

Salvador Blopa is therefore not a direct threat to the former Red at present, but Real Madrid progress in recruiting the Portuguese should not be perceived positively by Trent Alexander-Arnold. Indeed, his current playing time places him as a clear substitute in Madrid. However, the young Sporting player could have identical playing time in the Spanish capital, which would allow him to grow without costing Real a fortune. Unlike the very expensive British player - €16m (£13.7m) salary per year.

So why not part with the disappointing recruit to sign a prospect for the position?

Manchester United ahead of Real Madrid

The Daily Mail nevertheless indicates that Manchester United, previously in ambush, are now pole position for Salvador Blopa. The Red Devils have had "discussions" regarding his availability, with the aim of bringing competition on the right from the winter transfer window. The English club could therefore take the lead in the case, whilst United's needs seem more urgent in this position.

Real Madrid's primary interest would be for Trent Alexander-Arnold to finally take the measure of the Spanish club and establish himself more strongly on the right of defence. But if the situation continues a little too long, the Merengues' management could become more concrete about Salvador Blopa, or about a more experienced player, whilst Federico Valverde is a midfielder and Dani Carvajal is not getting any younger (33 years old).

This article was originally published on Top Mercato.