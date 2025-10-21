Following Ruben Amorim's recent Premier League victories, Manchester United strategise to secure reinforcements for a weak position.





Manchester United are reportedly keen on adding to their squad, with midfield seen as area of great need in January 2026.

Ruben Amorim's team, fresh off a commendable 2-1 victory over Liverpool, hope to now build on finally winning two Premier League matches in a row under the Portuguese manager's stewardship.

Despite their recent wins, which place them ninth in the table, the Red Devils are rumoured to be considering a move for one of Amorim's old players at Sporting Lisbon.

According to TEAMtalk, the player in question is Morten Hjulmand, who joined the Lions in 2023 from Lecce.

Hjulmand to Man Utd: Red Devils’ reported hope in midfielder pursuit, other targets

The source mentioned that the Danish player’s release clause is €80m (£69.5m); however, the Red Devils intend to secure his signing for significantly less.

United is believed to be hoping to leverage Amorim’s relationship with his former club to acquire Hjulmand, whose potential addition could strengthen the defence and provide a defensive shield.

Besides United's interest in Hjulmand, the Manchester giants are also reportedly keen on other reinforcements: Adam Wharton, Carlos Baleba and Jobe Bellingham.

The primary target is said to be Wharton, while Baleba and Bellingham are considered potential alternatives for the 13-time Premier League champions.

Who are Manchester United’s midfield options?

Amorim has mainly preferred Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro in central midfield within his 3-4-2-1 system, althoughFernandes' suitability for that role and the Brazilian's 2026 contract expiry often cast doubt on both their inclusion for those reasons.

While Mason Mount is somewhat capable in that position, Amorim usually prefers deploying the Englishman in the front three, either as a false No. 9 or as one of the No. 10s.

That leaves Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo as options in the centre of the park, highlighting United's shortage in that area.

However, not participating in European competitions this season indicates that the Red Devils need not rush to improve that part of their squad.