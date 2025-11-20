Ruben Amorim describes how board's gesture redefined environment at Manchester United and paved way for recovery in season.

Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe declared during October's international break that Ruben Amorim should only be judged after completing three years in charge of the Red Devils. Next Monday (24th), the Portuguese manager marks one year in command of the team.

Despite still being far from the deadline mentioned by the owner, Amorim has already faced moments of strong pressure. At the end of September, the 3-1 defeat to Brentford set off alarm bells at the club and placed his job under threat. The response, however, came quickly: since then, United have strung together three victories and two draws, recovering performance and internal atmosphere.

According to the manager himself, Ratcliffe's public statements helped stabilise the outlook. The former Sporting boss believes the backing from management served to reduce tension in the dressing room and create the necessary conditions for the team to respond on the pitch.

"If you remember, when Jim gave the interview, things calmed down considerably at the club. The environment around the club changed completely and that was very important for the team and for me," he said in an interview with Stan Sport.

Amorim highlights impact of Ratcliffe backing

Amorim stressed that Ratcliffe's statement did not change his routine or methodology, but was decisive in altering the atmosphere around the club. For him, the director's positioning helped calm external discussions and reduce pressure on the squad, creating a more stable scenario for work to flow.

"It had a huge impact. Not in the way I do things, but in the way people see what we are doing. So it was something extremely important for us."

It was at the beginning of October that Ratcliffe stated that Amorim needs a complete three-year cycle to demonstrate whether he can, in fact, become a great Manchester United manager.

According to the owner, there is no immediate formula capable of getting the club back on track - and therefore, there will be no decisions made in the heat of the moment or hasty changes in technical command.

Recall Jim Ratcliffe's statement

"He hasn't had the best of seasons. Ruben needs to demonstrate he is a great manager over three years. Sometimes, I don't understand the press. They want overnight success. They think it's a switch.

"You know, you turn on a switch and tomorrow everything will be a bed of roses. You cannot run a club like Manchester United based on knee-jerk reactions to a journalist who fires off every week."

The Portuguese stated it was positive to hear such positioning publicly, although none of it surprised him. According to him, this had always been the underlying message in internal conversations.

"It is always very important, but it is even more important that fans understand we have a clear path and that we will continue to follow it. For me, it doesn't change much. I'm not worried about losing my job. It's good to hear that, but it won't change anything in the way I act. I clearly know which path I must follow," Amorim concluded.

This article was originally published on Trivela.