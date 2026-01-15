Bruno Fernandes latest: Man United captain’s stance on future ‘revealed’ amid January transfer rumours

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 12:25 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 12:34

Bruno Fernandes’s stance on his future at Manchester United has become clear amid speculation over an exit from Old Trafford in the January transfer window, according to a report.

The 31-year-old playmaker is under contract until June 2027, but there has been growing talk of a potential departure for the Red Devils captain.

Recent reports have suggested that Fernandes is currently considering his future on the red side of Manchester following the sacking of Portuguese compatriot Ruben Amorim.

Fernandes is said to have enjoyed life under Amorim, who endured a turbulent and ultimately unsuccessful 14-month stint as Red Devils boss, and he allegedly has no appetite to work under another new manager at the club.

According to BBC Sport, Fernandes met one of Amorim’s coaches, Carlos Fernandes, in the aftermath of his former boss’s sacking, leading to speculation that the midfielder could be angling for his own exit.

© Imago / Sportimage

Fernandes ‘remains committed’ to Man Utd amid January exit talk

However, sources with an understanding of the situation claim that in spite of the turmoil at Old Trafford - which resulted in Darren Fletcher’s interim appointment and then Michael Carrick taking charge until the end of the season - Fernandes remains committed to Man United.

Fernandes’s ‘plan’ has always been to stay in January and reassess his situation at the club in the summer when he will have just one year remaining on his contract.

Man United’s No.8 was the subject of much speculation during the summer transfer window and was presented with the opportunity to move to the Saudi Pro League amid interest from clubs including Al-Hilal, Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad.

Speaking in December about the transfer saga, Fernandes stated that Amorim encouraged him to stay at a time when he was left “hurt” by Man United’s wish to part ways after giving his commitment to the club.

"More than hurting me, it makes me sad," Fernandes told Canal 11. "I'm a player that no-one can criticise, I'm always available, I always give my best.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

“I could have left in this transfer window, I would have earned much more money. I would have won many trophies this season, but I decided not to go, not only for family reasons but because I genuinely love the club."

Fernandes added: "The club wanted me to leave. I told the directors that, I think they didn't have the courage to make that decision because the manager wanted me, but if I said I wanted to leave, even with the manager wanting me to stay, the club would let me."

Fernandes stay a huge boost for new Man Utd boss Carrick

Still to this day, Fernandes remains loyal to Man United and that comes as a boost for new boss Carrick, who will rely on his captain to lead their push to secure European football for next season.

The Red Devils currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and only three points behind the top four with 17 games remaining, including a Manchester derby showdown with rivals Man City at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Since joining Man United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2021, Fernandes has made a total of 310 appearances for the club in all competitions, scoring 103 goals and registering 95 assists.