Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils 'fear' star could 'leave' as frustrations over manager emerge

15 Jan 2026

Manchester United fear that Bruno Fernandes has grown tired of the turmoil at Old Trafford and is eyeing a departure in the summer, the latest report has claimed.

Michael Carrick will take charge of his first game as interim boss on Saturday against Manchester City, and he will need his best players to step up to the plate if he is to take three points.

Bruno Fernandes started against Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend under Darren Fletcher, who was tasked with leading the team out after Ruben Amorim's sacking.

It would be understandable if players were left frustrated by how the club have handled the managerial situation, especially as they will be led by a third permanent boss in less than two years.

The i Paper report that United fear that Fernandes does not have the appetite to work under yet another manager, with the outlet claiming that the 31-year-old enjoyed life with Amorim in charge.

© Imago / News Images

How important is Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United?

Fernandes has been at Old Trafford since January 2020, and he has scored 67 goals and provided 59 assists in 213 Premier League appearances.

The 31-year-old is averaging the fewest direct goal involvements per 90 of his Premier League career this season (0.76), but he has played the vast majority of the campaign in a deeper midfield role.

He still ranks first in the United squad for assists (eight), key passes (56) and progressive passes (156), and he ranks highly in a number of other attacking metrics too.

There is little reason to think that his numbers would not improve further if he was stationed in a more attacking role between now and the end of 2025-26.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Could Manchester United benefit from selling Bruno Fernandes?

There are numerous examples of players excelling in the Premier League despite being in their thirties, with stars like Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne having enjoyed stellar seasons in the latter part of their careers.

However, selling a player before any potential decline impacts their transfer value has merit, and could benefit the club's long-term future.

Fernandes could command a significant fee, from either the Saudi Pro League or Europe's elite, and any transfer may help United rebuild the team.

Whether the Red Devils would spend wisely is another question, but a major outgoing would help them remain in line financial rules.