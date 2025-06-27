Real Betis sporting director Manu Fajardo says that the Spanish outfit are still working on a deal to keep hold of Manchester United attacker Antony.

The Brazil international spent the second half of last season on loan at Real Betis, scoring nine times and registering five assists in 26 appearances in all competitions.

The 25-year-old said on multiple occasions in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign that he was happier in Spain and not looking to return to England this summer.

However, a permanent exit for Antony is complicated by the fact that Man United need to bank £32.5m to avoid a loss on the player under the Premier League's profit and sustainability rules.

Such a deal would be difficult for Real Betis, with Manuel Pellegrini's side missing out on Champions League football for the 2025-26 campaign.

Real Betis continue to work on Antony deal

Real Betis' sporting director has confirmed that his club are working on a move for Antony, but Man United might have to accept another loan switch.

"We all have to be aware that this is a very complex operation. Given the player’s level and his recent career at Real Betis, it’s not an easy transaction," Fajardo told Estadio Deportivo.

"But, as long as Antony hasn’t committed to a third party, we, with the utmost humility, will play our cards to be able to opt for Antony. I insist, despite this being a complex operation, we will try to carry it out in different ways without compromising the club.

"In the end, the most important thing is also the sustainability of the club. We will try to be creative, as we have been in the past, so that Antony can be here. Today, the market is open, as I said before, it’s very dynamic, and we are part of that game."

How will the situation play out?

Antony's form at Real Betis was excellent, and there were suggestions that he could be given another chance at Man United, having seemingly reignited his career in Seville.

The Brazilian is not in the plans of Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim, and he is set to leave this summer, but the 20-time English champions may ultimately have to accept another loan exit.

It is tough to imagine Real Betis coming up with the transfer fee required to sign him this summer, but there is interest from elsewhere, with Atletico Madrid also said to be keeping a close eye on the developments.