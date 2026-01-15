Three players Man Utd could sign before January transfer deadline as Michael Carrick looks to make immediate impression at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 15 Jan 2026 15:40 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 16:50

Manchester United have entered a new era under the management of Michael Carrick, with the club's former midfielder appointed as a replacement for Ruben Amorim.

Whether Carrick remains as head coach beyond the end of the 2025-26 campaign remains to be seen, and it will be fascinating to see how the ex-Middlesbrough manager performs at Old Trafford.

Carrick is currently preparing the team for Saturday's Manchester derby at home to Manchester City, while January will finish away to the division leaders Arsenal.

A recent report claimed that Man United are not planning to make any signings this month, but the situation could of course change before the winter window closes.

Here, Sports Mole picks out three potential incomings for the 20-time English champions.

There is currently a host of speculation surrounding the future of Neves, with the Al-Hilal midfielder believed to be available for £20m during the January transfer window.

Manuel Ugarte continues to be linked with a switch to Turkey, and if the Uruguay international is allowed to leave, Neves could quickly arrive as his replacement.

The Portugal international knows English football, playing 253 times for Wolverhampton Wanderers before moving to Saudi Arabia, including 177 outings in the Premier League.

Neves is still only 28, and for £20m, he could be a serious bargain.

Indeed, the midfielder has continued to show his quality during his time with Al-Hilal, coming up with 16 goals and 27 assists in 111 appearances for the club in all competitions.

Carlos Baleba (CM | Brighton & Hove Albion)

For obvious reasons, a January deal for Baleba would be very complicated, with Brighton reluctant to lose the Cameroonian in the middle of the season, while any transfer is likely to be at least £85m.

However, Man United appear ready to move for Baleba at any time - the club pushed for a deal in the latter stages of the summer transfer window and are believed to have also been in touch with Brighton earlier this month to register their interest.

As it stands, a mid-season move for the 22-year-old is difficult, but it is certainly not impossible, especially if there is a midfield exit at Old Trafford before the end of the month.

Baleba has not been at his best for Brighton this season, but suggestions that he is no longer on Man United's radar are wide of the mark.

The Red Devils may ultimately have to wait until the summer to sign Baleba, who is believed to be determined to secure a move to Old Trafford.

According to journalist Pete O'Rourke, Man United are considering moving for a new left-sided forward before the end of the January transfer window.

The Red Devils are huge admirers of Yan Diomande, with the 19-year-old in excellent form for RB Leipzig this season, scoring seven goals and registering four assists in 17 appearances in all competitions, and he is a huge talent.

A January move is complicated for a number of reasons, but Man United had the funds ready to sign Antoine Semenyo this month, before missing out on the forward to Manchester City.

Leipzig are believed to want in excess of £85m for Diomande, such is the interest in his services, but Man United are not believed to have held direct talks over the teenager at this stage.

Liverpool, Man City and Barcelona are also among the clubs believed to be keen on the Ivory Coast international.