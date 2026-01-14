Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils make 'major' decision following Michael Carrick's arrival at Old Trafford

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 09:02 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 09:04

Manchester United reportedly have no plans to boost their squad during the January transfer window, meaning that new interim head coach Michael Carrick will work with the group of players that he has inherited at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils confirmed Carrick's arrival on Tuesday, with the 44-year-old taking the job for the remainder of the season, and preparations for Saturday's Premier League clash with Manchester City are underway, as the first-team squad were back at Carrington on Wednesday morning.

There has been speculation surrounding a potential January incoming at Man United, as the club had funds in place to move for Antoine Semenyo before missing out to Manchester City.

However, according to ESPN, Man United have made the decision to sit tight in January, with the club not planning to boost their squad until this summer's transfer window.

The report claims that the Red Devils will not make 'short-term signings to plug the gaps', and there is an acceptance that their top targets will not be available until the summer.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Man Utd 'not planning' January signings

Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson and Brighton & Hove Albion's Carlos Baleba are both viewed as leading targets for a club that will make at least one big-money midfield signing in 2026, but neither are available in January.

The same can also be said for Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, who is another midfielder expected to be on the move during the summer window.

Man United only have the Premier League to focus on for the remainder of the season due to the fact that they have been eliminated from both cup competitions and were unable to secure European football for the 2025-26 campaign.

The squad has also recently been boosted by the returns of a number of important players following injury problems, while Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo will both be available for the Manchester derby following their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Matthijs de Ligt is still sidelined due to a back complaint, while Noussair Mazraoui remains with Morocco at AFCON, but the squad is otherwise in excellent shape.

© Imago / Sportimage

Zirkzee, Mainoo, Ugarte 'to stay' at Man Utd

There has also been a host of speculation surrounding exits, with Joshua Zirkzee, Kobbie Mainoo and Manuel Ugarte among those linked with departures.

However, it is understood that the trio are set to remain at Old Trafford, with the Red Devils looking to keep the squad together in order to have the best possible chance of securing a return to the Champions League for the 2026-27 campaign.

Despite their issues this season, Man United are seventh in the Premier League table, only three points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

The 20-time English champions will finish the month with league games against Man City (January 17) and Arsenal (January 25) before opening February at home to Fulham.