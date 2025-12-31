Man United could spend in January: Who are the club's most expensive signings ever?

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 14:52 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 14:51

Manchester United are no strangers to paying out significant transfer fees, but it would be fair to say that a number of those have not been too successful in terms of value for money.

The 2025 summer transfer window was yet another high-spending one for Manchester United, with five players coming through the door for just over £200m.

The Red Devils are bidding to secure a return to Europe for the 2026-27 campaign, with a top-five position in the Premier League table certainly achievable.

January transfers are difficult to complete, but it is understood that Man United could boost their squad during the winter window if the right opportunity arrives.

Midfield is an area of weakness in the Man United squad, and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher is among those to be linked with a move to the 20-time English champions.

Man United were also seemingly in the race to sign £65m Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, but Manchester City are now on the verge of completing a deal for the Ghana international.

The Semenyo interest shows that there is money to spend in January, though, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating market for the club, especially considering the ongoing speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim's future at the helm.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's most expensive signings in their history ahead of the opening of the January market.

© Imago

From: Wolverhampton Wanderers

Date: June 12, 2025

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Man Utd

None

9. Rasmus Hojlund - £62.8m

© Reuters

From: Atalanta BC

Date: August 6, 2023

Age at the time: 20

Honours at Man Utd

FA Cup (1): 2023-24

8. Angel Di Maria - £63.8m

© Reuters

From: Real Madrid

Date: August 26, 2014

Age at the time: 26

Man United appearances: 32

Man United goals: 4

Honours at Man Utd

None

© Imago

From: Brentford

Date: July 21, 2025

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Man Utd

None

© Iconsport

From: RB Leipzig

Date: August 9, 2025

Age at the time: 22

Honours at Man Utd

None

5. Romelu Lukaku - £72m

© Reuters

From: Everton

Date: July 10, 2017

Age at the time: 24

Man United appearances: 96

Man United goals: 42

Honours at Man Utd

None

4. Jadon Sancho - £72.3m

© Reuters

From: Borussia Dortmund

Date: July 23, 2021

Age at the time: 21

Honours at Man Utd

EFL Cup (1): 2022-23

3. Harry Maguire - £80m

© Reuters

From: Leicester City

Date: August 5, 2019

Age at the time: 26

Honours at Man Utd

EFL Cup (1): 2022-23

FA Cup (1): 2023-24

2. Antony - £81.3m

© Reuters

From: Ajax

Date: August 30, 2022

Age at the time: 22

Honours at Man Utd

EFL Cup (1): 2022-23

FA Cup (1): 2023-24

1. Paul Pogba - £89m

© Reuters

From: Juventus

Date: August 9, 2016

Age at the time: 23

Man United appearances: 233

Man United goals: 39

Honours at Man Utd