Man United could spend in January: Who are the club's most expensive signings ever?

Manchester United are no strangers to paying out significant transfer fees, but it would be fair to say that a number of those have not been too successful in terms of value for money.
The 2025 summer transfer window was yet another high-spending one for Manchester United, with five players coming through the door for just over £200m.
The Red Devils are bidding to secure a return to Europe for the 2026-27 campaign, with a top-five position in the Premier League table certainly achievable.
January transfers are difficult to complete, but it is understood that Man United could boost their squad during the winter window if the right opportunity arrives.
Midfield is an area of weakness in the Man United squad, and Atletico Madrid's Conor Gallagher is among those to be linked with a move to the 20-time English champions.
Man United were also seemingly in the race to sign £65m Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth, but Manchester City are now on the verge of completing a deal for the Ghana international.
The Semenyo interest shows that there is money to spend in January, though, and it is shaping up to be a fascinating market for the club, especially considering the ongoing speculation surrounding Ruben Amorim's future at the helm.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the club's most expensive signings in their history ahead of the opening of the January market.
10. Matheus Cunha - £62.5m
From: Wolverhampton Wanderers
Date: June 12, 2025
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Man Utd
None
9. Rasmus Hojlund - £62.8m
From: Atalanta BC
Date: August 6, 2023
Age at the time: 20
Honours at Man Utd
- FA Cup (1): 2023-24
8. Angel Di Maria - £63.8m
From: Real Madrid
Date: August 26, 2014
Age at the time: 26
Man United appearances: 32
Man United goals: 4
Honours at Man Utd
None
7. Bryan Mbeumo - £65m
From: Brentford
Date: July 21, 2025
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Man Utd
None
6. Benjamin Sesko - £66.3m
From: RB Leipzig
Date: August 9, 2025
Age at the time: 22
Honours at Man Utd
None
5. Romelu Lukaku - £72m
From: Everton
Date: July 10, 2017
Age at the time: 24
Man United appearances: 96
Man United goals: 42
Honours at Man Utd
None
4. Jadon Sancho - £72.3m
From: Borussia Dortmund
Date: July 23, 2021
Age at the time: 21
Honours at Man Utd
- EFL Cup (1): 2022-23
3. Harry Maguire - £80m
From: Leicester City
Date: August 5, 2019
Age at the time: 26
Honours at Man Utd
- EFL Cup (1): 2022-23
- FA Cup (1): 2023-24
2. Antony - £81.3m
From: Ajax
Date: August 30, 2022
Age at the time: 22
Honours at Man Utd
- EFL Cup (1): 2022-23
- FA Cup (1): 2023-24
1. Paul Pogba - £89m
From: Juventus
Date: August 9, 2016
Age at the time: 23
Man United appearances: 233
Man United goals: 39
Honours at Man Utd
- Europa League (1): 2016-17
- EFL Cup (1): 2016-17