Bournemouth vs. Man United: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

By Matt Law | 19 Mar 2026 10:57 , Last updated: 19 Mar 2026 11:00

Manchester United will be bidding to make it successive wins in the Premier League when they head to the Vitality Stadium on Friday night to tackle Bournemouth.

The Red Devils are third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of sixth-placed Chelsea, while Bournemouth occupy 10th spot in England's top flight.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Bournemouth vs. Man United kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 8pm UK time on Friday night.

Where is Bournemouth vs. Man United being played?

The game will take place at Bournemouth's home ground, the Vitality Stadium.

Bournemouth held Man United to a 1-1 draw in the corresponding match last season, while it was also a draw (2-2) in their clash at the Vitality Stadium in April 2024.

How to watch Bournemouth vs. Man United in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.40pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

Bournemouth vs. Man United: What's the story?

Man United will have the chance to move six points clear of fourth-placed Aston Villa on Friday, and a win would also see them close the gap on second-placed Manchester City to four points.

However, it will be a tough assignment for Michael Carrick's side, as Bournemouth are unbeaten in the Premier League since the start of January.

The Cherries have drawn each of their last four in the Premier League, though, winning just one of their last six, with only nine wins in England's top flight arriving this term.

Bournemouth have been the draw specialists this term, sharing the points in 14 of their 30 league games, while they are unbeaten in their last five Premier League matches against Man United, recording two wins in the process.

That said, Man United have dominated the overall head-to-head record between the two sides, winning 14 of their 25 matches, only suffering five defeats.