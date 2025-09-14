Manchester City striker Erling Haaland scored twice against Manchester United, and his second goal saw him reach a Premier League milestone.

Erling Haaland scored his 49th and 50th home goals in the Premier League for Manchester City on Sunday against Manchester United in his 50th league match at the Etihad, with only Alan Shearer reaching 50 goals in fewer home appearances (47).

City comfortably saw past United, winning 3-0 thanks to two strikes from Haaland and an opener from Phil Foden, with the goals helping the club win for the second time in the top flight this season.

Pep Guardiola recently pushed back on claims from Arne Slot that Liverpool striker Alexander Isak was the best in the world, and after scoring twice on Sunday, he has added more credence to his claim.

Haaland has now scored five goals in four games, with the Norwegian the league's top scorer after four matchweeks.

The striker has also remarkably netted 90 times in the Premier League despite the fact he has only played 101 matches in the division.

Manchester City 3-0 Manchester United: Why win was important for Pep Guardiola

City trail league leaders Liverpool by six points, and such a deficit could be hard to overcome, especially as the Reds only lost once in their first 34 games in 2024-25.

The Spanish boss has come under scrutiny after his side finished third last season, with the club struggling to compete physically against the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal.

The Citizens have spent more than £300m since the January transfer window, and the team's subpar start to the campaign raised further question marks regarding Guardiola's position.

City's win against rivals United will have helped ease the pressure that had been building on Guardiola from some pundits and fans, and much of the focus will be on the struggles of Sunday's counterparts.

Is Ruben Amorim facing sack after Premier League defeat?

Manchester United have just four points from their opening four games of the 2025-26 Premier League season, and they are five points from fourth place.

Boss Ruben Amorim has overseen eight defeats, three draws and just two wins in his last 13 league fixtures in charge, and his side's loss at the Etihad has fuelled speculation that his job could be in danger.

The Portuguese coach was significantly backed in the summer, adding nearly £200m worth of attackers to his squad, but they have scored just four times in the league, with three of their goals coming in one game against Burnley before the international break.

United will face Chelsea and Liverpool in two of their next four outings in the top flight, and more poor performances could cost prove costly for the Red Devils head coach.