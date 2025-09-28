Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim is under pressure, and the latest report claims to reveal co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's position on his future.

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim still enjoys the backing of the club's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the latest report has claimed.

Following his side's 3-1 loss against Brentford on Saturday, the pressure on Amorim's position as manager grew, with fans and pundits doubting his long-term future at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head coach is yet to win two consecutive Premier League games, and after finishing 15th in the 2024-25 season, there are concerns that he will guide the team to a similar finish this term.

While there is no clear candidate to come in and replace him at this stage, speculation is rife that Amorim's time in the dugout could soon come to an end.

However, the Daily Mail claim that United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe is still supportive of the Portuguese coach, adding that the billionaire believes that the embattled manager deserves more time.

Why Manchester United may need to sack Ruben Amorim

There is a feeling amongst some within United's fanbase that sacking yet another manager would be a mistake given David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Erik ten Hag were all removed, but their dismissals did little to improve consistency.

Amorim has shown that he can succeed in the Portuguese league, but the 40-year-old has not demonstrated that he is willing to adapt to the demands of English football.

United use of a 3-4-3 system is not a problem in isolation, but the middle of the pitch is often left vacant as the team's backline rarely steps forward to support the double pivot.

Amorim is yet to address the weaknesses in midfield, even opting to use number 10 Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role, and his refusal to make adaptations is costing the Red Devils valuable points.

Could Oliver Glasner or Andoni Iraola replace Amorim?

If United do replace Amorim, one of the more logical appointments could be Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner, who also has utilised a 3-4-3 in the Premier League, but the Austrian's side are rarely exposed in midfield.

The Eagles head coach's contract is set to expire in the summer, though an interim may need to found until the end of the 2025-26 season.

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has impressed during his time in England, with the Cherries' aggressive style of play causing issues for most of the league's best sides.

It remains to be seen if United's players would be able to adapt to the physical demands of his tactical approach, but he should at least be considered if Amorim was to leave Old Trafford.