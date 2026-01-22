Man United add 54-year-old to 'managerial shortlist' as Red Devils prepare for life after Michael Carrick

By Matt Law | 22 Jan 2026 07:52 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 07:55

Manchester United are reportedly considering Borussia Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac as a long-term replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The Red Devils sacked Amorim earlier this month and have now placed Michael Carrick in charge of the first team, with the Englishman set to lead Man United for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

Carrick could yet do enough to keep hold of the job heading into next season, but the expectation is that a new head coach will arrive this summer, with Oliver Glasner, who is leaving Crystal Palace, believed to be the favourite.

Former England head coach Gareth Southgate and current Three Lions manager Thomas Tuchel are also believed to be in the frame, in addition to Paris Saint-Germain's Luis Enrique and Marseille's Roberto De Zerbi.

© Imago

Man United add Kovac to 'managerial shortlist'

However, according to Sky Deutschland, Kovac is also on Man United's shortlist, with the 54-year-old emerging as a candidate for the role.

The report claims that Christopher Vivell, who is the director of recruitment at Man United, is currently pushing Kovac's name forward.

Kovac had also allegedly been discussed by Chelsea as a potential replacement for Enzo Maresca before the Blues decided to bring in Liam Rosenior.

The former defensive midfielder started his managerial career with Croatia Under-21s before taking charge of the senior team in 2013, while he has since been at the helm of Eintracht Frankfurt, Bayern Munich, Monaco, Wolfsburg and now Dortmund.

Kovac has won four trophies during his management career, including two German Cups, while he guided Bayern to the Bundesliga title in 2018-19.

© Imago

Man United are set to appoint a long-term Amorim replacement this summer

The Croatian has a record of 30 wins, 13 draws and 10 defeats from his 53 matches in charge of Dortmund since being appointed head coach in February 2025.

Kovac's contract with BVB is due to expire in June 2027, and he could potentially be given the chance to move to the Premier League this summer.

Carrick made the perfect start to life as Man United head coach, guiding the team to a 2-0 success over Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Man United will now be aiming to make it back-to-back victories in the Premier League when they make the trip to division leaders Arsenal on Sunday afternoon.