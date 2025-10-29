An impressive statistic demonstrates how much of an influence Bryan Mbeumo has had on Manchester United during the 2025-26 campaign.

Bryan Mbeumo has proven to be an inspired signing for Manchester United, with the 26-year-old one of the team's best players in the early stages of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Cameroon international has scored five times and registered one assist in 10 appearances, including four goals and one assist in nine Premier League outings.

Mbeumo's standout performance for the Red Devils came on Saturday, as he scored twice in his side's 4-2 success over Brighton & Hove Albion.

The forward also registered against Liverpool on October 19, and he has played a vital role for a team that have been victorious in four of their last five games in the Premier League.

According to OptaJoe, Mbeumo has made 141 off-the-ball runs behind defences in the Premier League this season, which is 19 more than any other player in the division.

Bryan Mbeumo has starred for Man United this season

Mbeumo scored 70 goals and registered 51 assists in 242 appearances for Brentford, and he found the back of the net on 20 occasions in the Premier League last term.

It would not be a surprise to see the Cameroonian contribute a similar amount of goals for the Red Devils this season, as he is such a key part of the club's attacking unit.

According to Sofascore, Mbeumo had 59 touches against Brighton last time out, while he completed four of his five dribbles and also created one big chance.

Mbeumo also finished with a pass success rate of 89%, while he completed 25 of his 29 passes in the opposition's half of the field, in addition to 10 from 11 in his own half of the field.

Incredibly, the attacker also managed seven recoveries and won six of his eight ground duels versus Brighton, with those statistics demonstrating just how impressive he was against the Seagulls.

When will Bryan Mbeumo next be in action for Man United?

Man United will be aiming to make it four straight wins in the Premier League when they head to the City Ground on Saturday afternoon to tackle a struggling Nottingham Forest.

Mbeumo is again set to be in the Red Devils XI, unless there is a late fitness problem for the Cameroonian.