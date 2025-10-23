Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel - regarded as one of the best teenagers in world football - trains with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad on Thursday.

Manchester United teenager JJ Gabriel has revealed that he trained with Ruben Amorim's first-team squad on Thursday, as the Red Devils prepare for this weekend's Premier League clash with Brighton & Hove Albion.

The 15-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in world football, and he scored seven times in his first six appearances for Man United Under-18s this season.

There had been a host of speculation surrounding JJ Gabriel's future over the summer, with the majority of the leading clubs in world football said to be determined to sign him.

However, Man United's director of football Jason Wilcox and head of recruitment Matt Hargreaves allegedly played a vital role in convincing the attacker to remain at Old Trafford.

JJ Gabriel posted on his social media page that he had trained with the first team on Thursday, and according to BBC Sport, he took part in a full 11 versus 11 practice match.

The teenager sat in the directors' box at Old Trafford alongside his family for the opening Premier League game of the season against Arsenal.



???‍♂️ Manchester United talent JJ Gabriel, in first team training today at 15 years old. Seen as one of the best talents of #MUFC Academy, key part of long term project. pic.twitter.com/idheRLyz7P

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 23, 2025

JJ Gabriel could become Man United's and the Premier League's youngest-ever player

Angel Gomes holds the record for the youngest player to represent Man United at the age of 16 years and 263 days old, while Shola Shoretire (17 years and 16 days old) and Chido Obi (17 years and 79 days old) make up the top three.

JJ Gabriel only turned 15 at the start of this month, though, so he is on course to break the record, even if he is not given his chance until the end of the 2026-27 campaign.

Arsenal's Ethan Nwaneri holds the record for the youngest-ever Premier League player at the age of 15 years and 181 days old, while fellow Gunners wonderkid Max Dowman (15 years and 235 days old) is second.

Leicester City's Jeremy Monga is the only other player to turn out in the Premier League at the age of 15, so JJ Gabriel could potentially join an exclusive list.

Man United head coach Amorim is believed to be planning to regularly bring JJ Gabriel into first-team training sessions in the coming weeks, such is his development.

However, JJ Gabriel will not be able to feature for Man United in the FA Youth Cup this season due to his age.