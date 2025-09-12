Is Mazraoui Man United’s best signing in recent years?

Sports Mole explores why Noussair Mazraoui could justifiably be labelled one of Manchester United's best signings in recent years.

In recent years, Manchester United have experienced a series of transfer missteps. Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure, many expensive signings have failed to meet expectations, including Jadon Sancho, Antony, Andre Onana and Rasmus Hojlund.

The club hope this trend will not continue with this year’s acquisitions – Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko – who collectively cost over £200m. A report by journalist Andy Mitten, however, highlights one of the few genuinely successful signings in recent times.

Manchester United best signing in years?

According to Mitten’s club sources, Noussair Mazraoui is considered the best signing Manchester United have made in recent years. The Moroccan international joined from Bayern Munich in 2024 for £12.8m and has since been deployed in multiple positions, including central defender, full-back and attacking midfielder.

Mazraoui has impressed teammates and coaches with his game intelligence. He is consistent and regularly delivers strong performances. Despite arriving as an experienced player, his mobility, aggression and strength have surprised everyone at the club.

In an interview with The National, Mazraoui revealed that his toughest opponents in England have been Mohamed Salah, Kaoru Mitoma and Anthony Elanga. He also admitted that, although he is accustomed to playing in multiple positions, he has a preferred role.

"I have played at right-back for a long time and recently as a right-sided centre-back," he explained. "Right-back is my favourite and also my best position. Everything happens automatically there. I know what to do when I get the ball. It is more about enjoying the game than thinking."

Mazraoui set to feature in Manchester derby

After missing the first two matches of the season, Mazraoui started in United’s most recent victory against Burnley. He is expected to feature again in Sunday’s derby against Manchester City, in a match that is already crucial for both sides, who will be looking to steady themselves after a difficult start to the season.

His versatility and experience are likely to be key for United in what promises to be a high-intensity encounter. Fans will be watching closely to see if Mazraoui can replicate his recent strong performances against one of the team’s biggest rivals.

This article was originally published on Fotbal Portal.