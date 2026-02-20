Man United head coach Michael Carrick issues response to controversial immigration comments from Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Matt Law | 20 Feb 2026 14:29 , Last updated: 20 Feb 2026 14:30

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has addressed the recent controversial comments from the club's co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Ratcliffe told Sky News earlier this month that the UK had been "colonised by immigrants".

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hit out at the remarks, branding them "offensive and wrong".

Ratcliffe, who became a minority shareholder of Man United in February 2024, has since apologised that his "choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe" but insisted that it was "important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration".

Carrick was asked about Ratcliffe's comments during his press conference on Friday afternoon to preview Monday's Premier League clash with Everton.

© Imago

Carrick delivers response to Ratcliffe's immigration remarks

"Sir Jim has made a statement and then the club has made a statement. It is not my place to add to that. I have been at this club many years and we make a huge impact globally, in whatever way, and we are responsible for that," Carrick told reporters.

"As a player, member of staff, supporter I think we are really proud of that environment and the culture we have at the club. Equality and diversity and respect for each other is what we try and carry through every day.

"I have travelled the world and I know what this club means to an awful lot of people. We are fully aware of the responsibility and we try to carry that out every single day.

"We have a really strong group. The players, the staff inside and out of the club. Inside the club, we are in constant communication anyway always trying to support each other in any way we can.

"The boys have been in really good spirits. We have had some time away that was important for a refresh. We have taken a deep breathe for everything after the short time we have been together, digest everything, come back and focusing on what is next.

"We are looking forward to the next game, at this stage. We are here to help each other, support each other in any way we possibly can.

"Part of being at this club we understand what it is like globally and the responsibilities we have. I can only speak from my personal experiences, of being here for a long time and with various managers, various staff.

"The supporters have always stayed the same, we have gathered some new supporters over the years but all backgrounds and different backgrounds is something we are fully aware of and I am proud of what the club stands for and has done for so long and I am really aware of that."

© Imago

Man United released statement after Ratcliffe criticism

Man United released a statement of their own in response to the widespread criticism.

"Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home," read the statement.

"Since launching All Red All Equal in 2016, we have embedded equality, diversity and inclusion into everything we do.

"We remain deeply committed to the principles and spirit of that campaign. They are reflected in our policies but also in our culture and are reinforced by our holding of the Premier League's Advanced Equality, Diversity and Inclusion Standard.

"Over the course of this season, we have participated in events and initiatives at our men's and women's games marking mental health, LGBTQ+ inclusion, No Room for Racism, violence against women and girls and homophobic chanting.

"We have also celebrated our supporters' clubs' events, including our Disabled Supporters' Association's Christmas Party and our Jewish Supporters' Club's Chanukah event.

"In the weeks and months ahead, we will be supporting further initiatives in these areas. This all sits alongside the incredible work which the Manchester United Foundation undertakes in and around Manchester on a daily basis.

"Manchester United reflects the unity and resilience of all the communities we are so privileged to represent. We will continue to represent our people, our city and our fans with purpose and pride."

The Football Association have been assessing whether Ratcliffe's comments have brought the game into disrepute.