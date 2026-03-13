Man United news: Giuseppe Rossi believes this manager is 'what's needed' for Red Devils long-term

By Brendan McGilligan | 13 Mar 2026 19:53

Manchester United suffered their first defeat under Michael Carrick last time out when they faced Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on March 4.

It has been a tenure of immense joy for United fans due to the results they have experienced under Carrick, as he has dragged the club into a strong league position, with it looking likely they will qualify for the Champions League next season.

The Red Devils had become a laughing stock for many football fans in recent years as they struggled in the Premier League, particularly under Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim.

Sir Alex Ferguson was the last man to lead the famous club to a league title in 2013, with Carrick as part of the squad as a player.

© Imago

While Carrick is not going to lead them to the summit of English football this season, he would love to be given the chance to do so; however, whether he gets the chance as a full-time manager is another thing entirely with the future of this role still being up in the air.

Several high-profile names have been mentioned to be given the managerial role from next season, including Thomas Tuchel, Gareth Southgate, and Carlo Ancelotti.

Now former Manchester United player Giuseppe Rossi has given his opinion on who should be given the job this summer.

Giuseppe Rossi gives his vote to Michael Carrick

The former Italian international has spoken exclusively to Sports Mole through talkSPORT Bet Online Slots to have his say on who should be named as the next Manchester United manager, and he believes it should be Carrick.

He said: "Give him the chance to be the long-term manager. I think he deserves it. I think he'll do great. He's a Manchester United player. He understands the ins and outs of the club.

“He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player. I think that's really what's needed. You don't need these big names or anything. You need people who understand the culture that are going to stay true to the culture. And I think that's what Michael's doing.”

© Iconsport / Action Plus

So, Rossi believes that his former teammate should get the job due to the work that he has done to this point compared to other United favourites.

Paul Scholes and Roy Keane have made their feelings known about Carrick as the manager of the Red Devils, and they would rather a bigger name be given the role.

Giuseppe Rossi’s career at Man United

The former Italian international was brought in by Ferguson at 17 years old from Parma in Serie A in 2004 and would spend three seasons on the books of the English club before leaving for Villarreal.

Rossi would make 14 appearances, with only five of these coming in the Premier League, for United, scoring four goals during this period.

Despite not playing as regularly as he would have hoped in this early part of his career, his impact was felt, as he was important in the club’s run to the 2006 EFL Cup victory, and Nemanja Vidic would give Rossi his winner's medal as recognition for this work in the earlier rounds, as he was not involved in the final.