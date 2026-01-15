Man United lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League Manchester derby at Old Trafford

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 10:22

Manchester United’s new interim boss Michael Carrick will be able to call upon Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo when he names his starting lineup for Saturday’s Premier League Manchester derby against rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

Cameroon’s Mbeumo and Ivory Coast’s Diallo were both eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations last week, making them available for selection against the Citizens, pending a late fitness test.

However, the Red Devils are still having to cope without Morocco’s Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON) and injured defender Matthijs de Ligt (back), while teenage forward Shea Lacey is suspended following his late red card in last weekend’s 2-1 FA Cup defeat at home to Brighton.

Following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, Man United played with a four-man defence under Darren Fletcher in two games, and Carrick is expected to continue with a back four this weekend, with Senne Lammens retaining his spot in goal.

Carrick will weigh up whether to start Luke Shaw or Partik Dorgu at left-back as Diogo Dalot continues at right-back, while Lisandro Martinez could be partnered at centre-back by Harry Maguire, who may be recalled to start for the first time since November 8 after recovering from injury.

Local lad Kobbie Mainoo will be hoping to start his first Premier League game of the season in centre-midfield alongside Casemiro. Manuel Ugarte and Mason Mount are two more midfield options available for selection, while Bruno Fernandes is all but certain to start as captain.

Should Mbeumo return on the right flank, Diallo may be forced to begin as a substitute, while Matheus Cunha continues on the left wing and Benjamin Sesko - who has scored three goals in his last two appearances - leads the line.

Manchester United possible starting lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Martinez, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

