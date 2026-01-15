Man City lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League Manchester derby at Old Trafford

By Oliver Thomas | 15 Jan 2026 09:25 , Last updated: 15 Jan 2026 10:23

Manchester City will be without seven players for Saturday’s Premier League Manchester derby against rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), John Stones (thigh), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Savinho (unspecified) and Oscar Bobb (hamstring) are all sidelined with injuries, while Omar Marmoush is still away on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Egypt.

January signing Antoine Semenyo has scored two goals in as many games since completing is £64m transfer from Bournemouth, including a strike in City’s 2-0 first-leg win at Newcastle in the EFL Cup semi-finals on Tuesday, and the attacker is a strong contender to start again this weekend.

After starting on the right flank in midweek, Semenyo could move over to the left at the expense of Jeremy Doku, if manager Pep Guardiola decided to recall Rayan Cherki, who came off the substitute bench to score a late second for City against Newcastle.

Both Cherki and Phil Foden could be deployed as advanced midfielders in behind star striker Erling Haaland, who has been involved in more Premier League goals against Man United than any other Man City player (11 - eight goals, three assists).

Captain Bernardo Silva - who usually starts in so-called big games for City - could therefore operate on the right side of midfield, but may also drift in a deeper role alongside Rodri, who is expected to return at the base of City’s midfield.

Max Alleyne has won 92% of his duels for Man City this season (12/13), including all six of the aerial duels he has contested, since returning from his loan at Watford, and the 20-year-old could be rewarded with another start at centre-back alongside Abdukodir Khusanov.

Nico O’Reilly played in midfield against Newcastle, but Guardiola may decide to move him back into defence to start at left-back at the expense of Nathan Ake, while Matheus Nunes continues at right-back and Gianluigi Donnarumma replaces James Trafford between the sticks.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Alleyne, O’Reilly; Rodri; Bernardo, Cherki, Foden, Semenyo; Haaland

> Click here to see how Manchester United could line up for this contest