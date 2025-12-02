Premier League Gameweek 14
Man Utd
Dec 4, 2025 8.00pm
West Ham

Team News: Man Utd vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Last updated:

Man Utd vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Seeking revenge for their pair of Premier League defeats to West Ham United last season, Manchester United welcome the Irons to Old Trafford on Thursday night.

The Red Devils ended a three-match winless run in Sunday's 2-1 beating of Crystal Palace, before the Hammers' three-game unbeaten streak came to an end in a 2-0 loss to Liverpool, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

MAN UTD vs. WEST HAM

MAN UTD

Out: Benjamin Sesko (knee), Harry Maguire (thigh)

Doubtful: Matheus Cunha (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Lammens; Mazraoui, De Ligt, Shaw; Diallo, Casemiro, Fernandes, Dalot; Mbeumo, Mount; Zirkzee

WEST HAM

Out: Lucas Paqueta (suspended), Lukasz Fabianski (back), Oliver Scarles (shoulder)

Doubtful: Crysencio Summerville (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Areola; Wan-Bissaka, Todibo, Kilman, Diouf; Potts, Soucek; Bowen, Fernandes, Guilherme; Wilson

