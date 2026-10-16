Real Betis vs. Barcelona: Raphinha, Frenkie de Jong fitness status revealed ahead of La Liga battle

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick has confirmed that both Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong are available for Saturday's La Liga clash with Real Betis.

Raphinha has missed Barcelona's last two matches against Getafe and Galatasaray due to a thigh issue that he sustained while representing Brazil during the September/October international break.

De Jong, meanwhile, is yet to play this season due to a long-term knee injury.

However, both have trained ahead of the match, and Flick has confirmed the double fitness boost for what is shaping up to be a fascinating clash with Real Betis.

“If I ask him (Raphinha), he’ll tell me he’s ready to start. We are going to go little by little and manage his minutes. The good news is that both he and Frenkie are back," Flick told reporters during his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon.

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Raphinha, De Jong will return to Barcelona vs. Real Betis

Eric Garcia is also fit despite suffering a knee injury against Galatasaray last time out.

As a result, Barcelona's only two absentees for Saturday's match are expected to be Roony Bardghji and Andreas Christensen.

Flick's side have been note-perfect this season, winning each of their opening 10 matches in all competitions, including their first eight games in La Liga.

The Catalan outfit are top of the La Liga table on 24 points, five points ahead of second-placed Atletico Madrid and third-placed Real Betis.

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Who will start at centre-forward against Real Betis?

Raphinha is likely to be named on the bench against Real Betis, meaning that Flick is expected to decide between Gabriel Jesus and Dani Olmo for the spot through the middle.

Both have played there during Raphinha's absence.

“We have to find solutions and that’s what we’re doing. Olmo is an incredible player and person. For me it’s the combination of skill, football and character," said Flick when asked about the centre-forward spot.

“I really appreciate what I see from him on and off the pitch. He always gives it his all. He has improved a lot physically in recent months.

“It’s at a top level and gives us a lot of things. It is very good to have him, also for the position of ‘9’. He has shown many times that he can play in this position."

Gabriel Jesus has scored three times in six appearances this season, but Olmo is yet to find the back of the net in 10 outings in all competitions.