Burnley vs. Man Utd: Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim issues Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount fitness updates ahead of Turf Moor battle

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount could be available for Wednesday's Premier League clash with Burnley.

Fernandes has missed Man United's last three Premier League matches with a hamstring issue that he sustained against Aston Villa on December 21.

Mount, meanwhile, has been absent for the team's last two fixtures with Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, due to an issue that he suffered against Newcastle United.

There had initially been fears that Fernandes would be absent until the end of January, while there has been uncertainty surrounding Mount's issue, with the Englishman picking up a number of injuries during his time at Old Trafford.

However, Amorim has revealed that the attacking duo could feature against Burnley.

"We just focus on the game, let's prepare with the players that we have,” Amorim told TNT Sports.

“I expect to have some minutes of maybe Bruno [Fernandes] and Mason Mount, maybe. So, we'll see. We have more too with the quality that we have. There are players ready to help us."

Man United have drawn their last two in the Premier League against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United, and they have four more games before the end of January, facing Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on Sunday, before league fixtures with Manchester City and Arsenal to end the month.

There is currently huge uncertainty surrounding Amorim's future at Old Trafford following the Portuguese's explosive comments after the 1-1 draw with Leeds on Sunday.

As it stands, Amorim will be in charge against Burnley, and it remains to be seen whether there are any further boosts in terms of availability.

Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo and Noussair Mazraoui will once again miss out due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations, while Harry Maguire (thigh), Matthijs de Ligt (back) and Kobbie Mainoo (muscle) have also recently been sidelined.

Mainoo is not believed to be far away from returning to action, but there is confusion surrounding both Maguire and De Ligt, with the former out since before the November international break, while the latter has missed the team's last seven matches.