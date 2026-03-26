Man United wonderkid Kai Rooney reveals major injury setback as FA Youth Cup blow is confirmed

By Matt Law | 26 Mar 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 26 Mar 2026 17:42

Manchester United attacker Kai Rooney has revealed that he will be absent for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign due to an injury setback.

Rooney is the eldest son of Man United legend and the club's all-time leading goalscorer Wayne Rooney, and the 16-year-old is viewed as a potential future first-team player for the Red Devils.

The teenager has scored twice and registered one assist in six appearances in the Under-18s Premier League this season, while he has also featured in the FA Youth Cup.

Rooney was also a part of the Under-16s squad that lifted the Premier League Shield.

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Man United youngster Kai Rooney confirms injury setback

However, the attacker has suffered an injury setback which will keep him out for the remainder of the 2025-26 campaign.

"Disappointed to be out for the rest of the season. Back stronger next pre-season," Rooney posted a message on his Instagram story.

Rooney featured against Derby County Under-18s in the fourth round of the FA Youth Cup at the end of January, and he was then an unused substitute against Sunderland Under-18s in the quarter-finals of the competition earlier this month.

Describing his eldest son on The Overlap, Man United legend Wayne Rooney said: “[He has] my physique, but he’ll be taller than me and he’s a goalscorer, he’s in the box, he sniffs chances out and that’s his game, so he’s doing OK.”

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Could Kai Rooney follow in Wayne Rooney's footsteps?

It will be incredibly difficult for Rooney to follow in his father's footsteps considering all that Wayne achieved in the game.

The 40-year-old will be remembered as one of the best players in the history of the sport, starting his professional career at Everton before moving to Man United in 2017, and he scored 253 times for the Red Devils during a brilliant career.

Rooney also netted 53 times in 120 caps for England, and he has since been in charge of Derby County, DC United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle during the early stages of his managerial career.