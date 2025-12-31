Man United injury news: Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim issues fitness update ahead of Leeds showdown at Elland Road

By Matt Law | 31 Dec 2025 08:27 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 08:28

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim is unsure whether his squad will be boosted for Sunday's Premier League clash with Leeds United.

The Red Devils were again missing a number of important players for Tuesday's Premier League contest with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford.

Man United were missing Bryan Mbeumo (AFCON), Amad Diallo (AFCON), Noussair Mazraoui (AFCON), Matthijs de Ligt (back), Harry Maguire (back), Kobbie Mainoo (calf), Bruno Fernandes (thigh) and Mason Mount (muscle) for the clash with Wolves, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The 20-time English champions will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to Leeds on Sunday afternoon.

Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui will again be missing, but De Ligt, Maguire, Mainoo, Fernandes and Mount are all looking to prove their fitness.

© Imago

Man United injury news: Red Devils squad will be assessed ahead of Leeds clash

Amorim has said that late checks will be made on those currently on the sidelines, but the Portuguese is not prepared to risk any players who are not quite ready.

“I don't know. I have to check. I'm not going to risk anyone, to lose them for one month or two months. So, we'll try to arrange solutions. Again, let's see, and then we will try to win the next one with no risks for the players," the Man United head coach told reporters following the draw with Wolves.

Amorim hinted ahead of the game against Wolves that Fernandes was nearing a return, with the captain insisting that he is ready to return to training.

"Bruno is already saying that he needs to train [laughs], but we don't know. Kobbie Mainoo is going to start on the pitch, also, so we will see," the Portuguese said before the match with Rob Edwards' side.

"Matta is struggling a little bit, Harry the same thing, so I don't expect to have the players for this game [against Wolves]. For the other game [against Leeds], I don't know."

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Amorim: 'We are missing absent players'

Amorim said that he is "really confident" about his side's chances of enjoying a successful campaign once their absentees have returned.

“I'm really confident, we just need to recover all the players and I'm really confident. I don’t know what is going to happen until the end of the season, then we will make the resume of the season, but I'm really confident when we recover all the players that we are going to be a strong team. There are no doubts in my mind," he told reporters.

"Of course, when you play Casemiro and [Manuel] Ugarte, in the middle, you know that is different. When you have Kobbie Mainoo or Mason Mount or Bruno [Fernandes], that is normal. So, we just need to recover our players, the players from AFCON to return, and then the fluidity is going to be different.

"But again, we won the last one. Today, we could [have] won with the players that we have. We had lack of fluidity, and then lack of quality, and then lack of creation of chances. And then we suffer a goal with set-pieces with the team that, and [yet] we are tall in this moment. So, these details are important to win these games in difficult moments.”

Man United are currently sixth in the Premier League table, two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea.