Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Leeds United: Benjamin Sesko, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon when they head to Leeds United.

The Red Devils are currently 13th in the Premier League table, picking up six points from their opening six matches of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Leeds, who are seventh in the division on nine points.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Tom Heaton

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Leeds)

Mainoo missed the clash with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday due to an injury issue, and it remains to be seen whether he returns at Leeds on Sunday.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Leeds)

Shaw missed the clash with Atletico due to an injury problem, and the left-back needs to be assessed ahead of the fixture at Elland Road.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Leeds)

Sesko is dealing with a recurrence of a shin injury that he initially suffered at the end of last season, and the striker remains a major doubt for this match.

Patrick Dorgu

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Dorgu suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the international break and is out for a number of weeks.

Noussair Mazraoui

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Leeds)

Mazraoui remains a major doubt for this match due to the back injury that he sustained while representing Morocco during the international break.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.