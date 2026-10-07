Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Tottenham: Benjamin Sesko, Marcus Rashford, Kobbie Mainoo latest

Manchester United will be aiming to return to winning ways when they take on Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League table, picking up five points from five matches, while Tottenham are rock bottom of the division on two points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Tottenham, and there is pressure on both managers to pick up a positive result.

Matthijs de Ligt

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has not played since the end of 2025 due to a long-term back injury, which ultimately required an operation, but the centre-back is now back in training and very much on course to be available for selection before the end of October.

Amad Diallo

© Iconsport / Kazimierz Koper/Alamy

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Amad is yet to play this season due to an ankle injury, but a return against Tottenham on October 10 is possible, having stepped up his recovery over the international break.

Manuel Ugarte

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Ugarte suffered a serious knee injury while representing Uruguay at the 2026 World Cup, and the midfielder is out for a significant period of time.

Tom Heaton

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Heaton suffered a hamstring injury during Man United's pre-season, and it is currently unclear when the experienced goalkeeper will be available for selection again.

© Imago / APL

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Mainoo pulled out of the England squad due to an unspecified issue, but the midfielder is expected to be available for selection against Tottenham.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Rashford pulled out of the England squad due to an unspecified issue, but the attacker is expected to be available for selection against Tottenham.

© Iconsport / SPI

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Sesko missed out against Fulham before the international break due to a recurrence of a shin injury, and it remains to be seen whether the striker is available for this match.

Patrick Dorgu

© Iconsport / Fodboldbilleder

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Dorgu is a major doubt for the game with Tottenham, having suffered a hamstring issue while representing Denmark during the international break.

Noussair Mazraoui

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Mazraoui is a major doubt for this match due to the back injury that he sustained while representing Morocco during the international break.

Karl Darlow

© Iconsport / APL

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Tottenham)

Darlow needs to be assessed ahead of this match, having withdrew from the Wales squad due to an unspecified issue.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match.