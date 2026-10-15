Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Daniel James, Joe Rodon latest

Leeds United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.
Daniel Farke's team are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up nine points from their opening six matches of the campaign.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their clash with Man United, who are down in 13th spot in England's top flight.
Joe Rodon
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Rodon remains out for Leeds due to a knee injury, and the centre-back faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of October.
Mateo Joseph
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.
Daniel James
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Back
Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Man United)
James missed the clash with Arsenal due to a back injury, but he could return to the field against his former club on Sunday afternoon.
LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST
Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Man United.