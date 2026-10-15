Leeds United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Daniel James, Joe Rodon latest

Leeds United will continue their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a contest against Manchester United on Sunday afternoon.

Daniel Farke's team are currently seventh in the Premier League table, picking up nine points from their opening six matches of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Leeds' latest injury and suspension news before their clash with Man United, who are down in 13th spot in England's top flight.

© Iconsport / Lee Keuneke / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Rodon remains out for Leeds due to a knee injury, and the centre-back faces a battle to be back on the field before the end of October.

Mateo Joseph

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Joseph has not played since sustaining a knee injury on loan at Mallorca earlier this year, and the attacker remains a long-term absentee for Leeds.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: October 18 (vs. Man United)

James missed the clash with Arsenal due to a back injury, but he could return to the field against his former club on Sunday afternoon.

LEEDS' SUSPENSION LIST

Leeds have no players banned for the clash with Man United.