Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Manchester United will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon to tackle Manchester City.

The Red Devils entered the international break off the back of a 3-2 success over Burnley.

Ruben Amorim's side are ninth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of 13th-placed Man City, with the Citizens already suffering two league defeats this term.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man City, who will be desperate to return to winning ways in the Manchester derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, and while the centre-back is now back in light training, he will not be cleared to play for some time yet.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring (suspected)

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Cunha limped off the field against Burnley before the international break with a suspected hamstring issue; the Brazil international then dropped a hint that he will be available for selection against Man City, but he has since been ruled out by Amorim.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Mount was substituted at the interval of the clash with Burnley, and the issue will rule the Englishman out of this weekend's Manchester derby.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Dalot withdrew from the Portugal squad during the September international break due to a muscular problem, and the right-back will not be available for selection against Man City.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for their Premier League derby with Man City.

