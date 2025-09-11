[monks data]
Manchester City logo
Premier League | Gameweek 4
Sep 14, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester United logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Man United injury, suspension list vs. Man City: Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount, Diogo Dalot latest

By , Football Editor
Cunha, Mount, Dalot updates: Man United injury, suspension list vs. Man City
© Imago
Sports Mole rounds up Manchester United's injury and suspension list ahead of their Premier League clash with Manchester City.

Manchester United will be bidding to make it back-to-back wins in the Premier League when they head to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon to tackle Manchester City.

The Red Devils entered the international break off the back of a 3-2 success over Burnley.

Ruben Amorim's side are ninth in the Premier League table, one point ahead of 13th-placed Man City, with the Citizens already suffering two league defeats this term.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Man City, who will be desperate to return to winning ways in the Manchester derby.


Lisandro Martinez

Manchester United's Lisandro Martinez on February 2, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Martinez has been on the sidelines since suffering a serious knee injury in February, and while the centre-back is now back in light training, he will not be cleared to play for some time yet.


Matheus Cunha

Manchester United attacker Matheus Cunha on August 30, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring (suspected)

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Cunha limped off the field against Burnley before the international break with a suspected hamstring issue; the Brazil international then dropped a hint that he will be available for selection against Man City, but he has since been ruled out by Amorim.


Mason Mount

Manchester United's Mason Mount goes down with an injury on December 15, 2024

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Mount was substituted at the interval of the clash with Burnley, and the issue will rule the Englishman out of this weekend's Manchester derby.


Diogo Dalot

Manchester United's Diogo Dalot pictured on April 17, 2025

Status: Out

Type of injury: Muscle

Possible return date: September 20 (vs. Chelsea)

Dalot withdrew from the Portugal squad during the September international break due to a muscular problem, and the right-back will not be available for selection against Man City.


MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for their Premier League derby with Man City.

ID:581225:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect5170:
Written by
Matt Law
No Data Analysis info
Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free match previews newsletter! Updates are sent twice a week.
rhs 2.0


Sports Mole provides in-depth previews and predictions for every match from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football.
Argentina's Lionel Messi kisses the World Cup trophy after collecting the Golden Ball award on December 18, 2022Sign up for our FREE daily preview newsletter direct to your inbox!