Man United vs. Tottenham: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Premier League clash

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will continue their respective Premier League campaigns with a clash at Old Trafford on Saturday.

The Red Devils are currently 12th in the Premier League table, picking up five points from their opening five matches, while Spurs are bottom of the division on two points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Man United vs. Tottenham kick off?

The Premier League match will kick off at 5.30pm UK time on Saturday.

Where is Man United vs. Tottenham being played?

Man United against Tottenham will take place at the former's home ground, Old Trafford.

The corresponding match during the 2025-26 campaign ended in a 2-0 victory for the Red Devils, and it proved to be a first win for Man United over Spurs since October 2022.

How to watch Man United vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

The Premier League contest will be available on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Online streaming

Sky customers can access the Premier League match on Sky Go and on the Sky Sports app, while it is also available via Now TV's Sports membership.

Highlights

Sky Sports will show highlights, including any goals which have been scored, on their social media and YouTube channels, as well as on their dedicated app.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, BBC One's Match of the Day programme will begin at 10.30pm and run until 11.50pm, with highlights of the match also available via that avenue.

What is at stake for Man United and Tottenham?

There is simply no downplaying the importance of this match, as two under-pressure managers in the shape of Michael Carrick and Roberto De Zerbi lock horns.

Carrick did so well at Man United in the second half of last season, but the Red Devils have been underwhelming this term, currently sitting down in 12th spot in the division on five points.

Tottenham will have little sympathy, though, given that the North London team are rock bottom of the division, claiming two points from five matches.

Man United drew 1-1 with Fulham before the September/October international break, while Tottenham suffered a 3-2 loss at home to Aston Villa.

There is so much on the line in what is shaping up to be a fascinating game in Manchester.

> Our full preview of Man United vs. Tottenham can be viewed here