Sports Mole picks out four talking points ahead of Manchester United's home Premier League fixture with Chelsea on Saturday evening.

Manchester United and Chelsea will lock horns for the 198th time in their respective histories on Saturday, with the Premier League rivals preparing to go head-to-head at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils are down in 14th spot in the Premier League table, only picking up four points from their opening four matches of the season, and they were beaten 3-0 by Manchester City in the Manchester derby last weekend.

Chelsea, meanwhile, are fifth in the division, having picked up eight points from four matches.

Enzo Maresca's side will enter the match off the back of a 3-1 defeat to Bayern Munich in their Champions League opener, with that contest taking place in Germany on Wednesday night.

Here, Sports Mole picks out four talking points ahead of the clash between Man United and Chelsea.

Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount declared fit in major boost for Man United

Man United head coach Amorim confirmed a major double fitness boost during his press conference on Friday, with Matheus Cunha and Mason Mount both available for selection after missing the Manchester derby.

Cunha and Mount have been two of Man United's best performers early this season, with the pair excellent against Arsenal on the opening weekend, and their returns have handed Amorim a huge boost.

Chelsea have struggled on the transition this season, and that is a strength of both players; the duo could come straight back into the XI, with Benjamin Sesko likely to drop to the bench.

Cunha may operate as the false nine, with Mount and Bryan Mbeumo either side of him, and the movement in that front three has the potential to cause Maresca's team all sorts of problems in Saturday's late start.

Alejandro Garnacho heading back to Old Trafford... and he could start for Chelsea

Alejandro Garnacho has now featured twice off the bench for Chelsea following his arrival from Man United, and the Argentina international could potentially come in for a start on Saturday.

Maresca said during his press conference: "In the last two games, he was very good when he came on. So we are happy with the way he has adapted to our style and what we want from the winger. I think he is ready to start."

Amorim was quick to move the topic away from Garnacho during his press conference, with the pair falling out towards the end of last season, which led to the Man United head coach telling the attacker to find a new club.

"Garnacho is not our player, I'm focused on our players. I'm really happy with Mason and Cunha returning. The rest, talk to the Chelsea manager," said the Portuguese.

The 21-year-old scored 26 goals and registered 22 assists in 144 appearances for Man United, but the manner of his exit means that he is unlikely to receive a pleasant reception from the home supporters.

Goalkeeping decision for Amorim: Could Senne Lammens come in for his Man United debut?

Amorim has a big decision to make when it comes to his goalkeeper on Saturday, with new signing Senne Lammens having now had another week of training with the 20-time English champions.

Altay Bayindir started between the sticks against Man City last time out, but the Turkey international was again far from convincing, and he is simply not a number one goalkeeper for the Red Devils.

Man United believe that Lammens has the potential to become one of the best stoppers in world football in the coming years, and he has to be thrown into the action sooner or later.

However, Amorim's words ahead of the Manchester derby seem to suggest that Bayindir will keep the role for the moment due to his greater experience.

Lammens made four appearances for Royal Antwerp earlier this season ahead of a move to Old Trafford, while he represented the Belgian outfit on 64 occasions in all competitions.

In-form Cole Palmer bidding to add to his four goals against Man United

Palmer has scored four goals in five appearances against Man United, including a strike at Old Trafford during the 2023-24 campaign, and he will be bidding to add to that tally this weekend.

The 23-year-old missed the league games against West Ham United and Fulham through injury, but he scored off the bench against Brentford in the team's last Premier League game.

Palmer then started against Bayern, scoring his side's goal, before having a second disallowed late on for a close offside, and he was Chelsea's best player at the Allianz Arena.

The England international will again be looking to harm Man United on Saturday, and if the attacker is at his best, then the Blues will have an excellent chance of picking up a positive result.

No Data Analysis info