Manchester derby: Red Devils head coach Ruben Amorim confirms starting goalkeeper for Man City battle as Senne Lammens decision made

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim confirms that Altay Bayindir will start in goal against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has confirmed that Altay Bayindir will start in goal for Sunday's Manchester derby against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

Bayindir has started all three of Man United's Premier League games this season, conceding four times, and he has been at fault for at least two of those efforts on his goal.

The Red Devils signed Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day and have since allowed Andre Onana to leave on loan, with the Cameroonian making the move to Trabzonspor.

The expectation was that Amorim would throw Lammens straight in against Man City due to Bayindir's early-season issues, but that will not be the case, with the Turkey international remaining the number one at this moment in time.

Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir on August 9, 2025

Amorim confirms Bayindir will start against Man City

When asked whether Bayindir would start the derby, Amorim simply replied: "Yes".

Amorim was then asked about Lammens, replying: "We are really pleased. He is a goalkeeper with a lot of potential, I know we are in a moment where the goalkeeper needs to be really strong and have a lot of experience.

"But also in the moment we have to look at the present but with a focus on the future, it’s a little bit of both. A guy with great potential, one more option to play and he will be ready.

"Sometimes you as a club, you try to see different options, sometimes you are able to do one option or another, we have an option that can give us different things in the moment but also has the potential to be our goalkeeper for a lot of years. That was our choice in the end.

"Altay is going to continue (in goal) because it’s a different league, a different country, different trainings, different ball, so we will try to maintain that. They will fight for the position. For this game, it is clear Altay will start."

Manchester United attacker Matheus Cunha on August 30, 2025

Amorim will have to make changes against Man City due to injury problems

Bayindir might be continuing between the sticks, but Amorim will be forced to make changes elsewhere, with Diogo Dalot, Mason Mount and Matheus Cunha all ruled out of the match due to injuries.

Benjamin Sesko is in line for his first Premier League start for Man United, while Kobbie Mainoo is also now in serious contention for a role in the middle of the midfield from the first whistle.

Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu are likely to be named in the wing-back spots, with Bruno Fernandes potentially being moved forward alongside Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo in the three-man attack.

Written by
Matt Law
