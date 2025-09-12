[monks data]
Premier League | Gameweek 4
Sep 14, 2025 at 4.30pm UK
 
Manchester United logo

Man CityManchester City
vs.
Man UtdManchester United

Man City vs. Man United: Will Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot be available for the Manchester derby?

What's the damage? Amorim issues triple injury update ahead of Man City showdown
Manchester United trio Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot will be missing for Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium through injury.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has revealed that Matheus Cunha, Mason Mount and Diogo Dalot will all be missing for Sunday's Manchester derby at the Etihad Stadium.

Both Cunha and Mount picked up injuries during Man United's 3-2 win over Burnley before the international break, while Dalot suffered a muscular problem while on international duty with Portugal.

Cunha recently hinted that he would be back for the clash with Manchester City, but Amorim confirmed during his press conference on Friday that the Brazilian would be out alongside Mount and Dalot.

Lisandro Martinez is also still missing, as he recovers from a long-term knee injury, so Man United will be missing four first-team players for the contest with their Manchester rivals.

Manchester United attacker Matheus Cunha on August 30, 2025

Cunha, Mount, Dalot ruled out of Manchester derby

"They are out for this game, I don’t know how long it’s going to take. We need these guys to be a competitive team. We have very good players, who are eager to play, so we will be competitive on Sunday. But they are out," Amorim told reporters during his press conference on Friday afternoon.

"I don’t want to say. If you talk to Cunha outside, he will say he can play this game. They are pushing really hard."

Man United's absence from Europe means that they do not have a fixture next week, with the Red Devils back in action against Chelsea on September 20.

The 20-time English champions will then take on Brentford and Sunderland ahead of the October international break, and it is believed that all three will return to action before the next set of national team fixtures.

Manchester United's Benjamin Sesko on August 17, 2025

Sesko in line for first Premier League start

The absences of Cunha and Mount will surely open the door for Benjamin Sesko to come in for his first Premier League start for Man United.

The Slovenia international started against Grimsby Town in the EFL Cup last month, but his three league appearances for the 20-time English champions since his arrival have come off the bench.

Sesko, who is yet to score for the Red Devils, could feature alongside Bryan Mbeumo and Bruno Fernandes in the final third of the field, as Amad Diallo will be needed on the right due to Dalot's absence.

Casemiro could then be joined in the middle of midfield by Kobbie Mainoo or Manuel Ugarte, with the absences of Cunha and Mount meaning that a reshuffle is required from the clash with Burnley.

