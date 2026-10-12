Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone makes Man United claim ahead of key Champions League showdown

Atletico Madrid head coach Diego Simeone has denied suggestions that Manchester United are an easy team to play against ahead of Tuesday's Champions League contest.

The hosts will enter the clash in good form, having won each of their last four matches, including a 2-1 success over Real Madrid in their last fixture on home soil on September 20.

Man United, on the other hand, have struggled this season, winning just two of their eight matches in all competitions, and there is pressure building on Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick.

Atletico will fancy their chances of inflicting more misery on the English giants.

However, Simeone has insisted that "very aggressive" Man United are capable of making it incredibly difficult for the Red and Whites in Tuesday's European affair.

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Simeone praises "very aggressive" Man United ahead of Champions League clash

“They apply a lot of pressure in the opposition’s half. They’re very aggressive, play with great intensity, make clever runs to buy time in the first phase of pressing and have quick players," Simeone told reporters during Monday's press conference.

“We know how difficult this competition is. The [league phase] format challenges you to pick up points, whether at home or away, and we need points just like everyone else who wants to advance.

“The match will be long and we have to manage our efforts to compete well. Balance, both defensively and offensively, has always strengthened us, and when the team works together we achieve great things."

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Atletico could have fully-fit squad for Man United clash

Atletico had a fully-fit squad for their La Liga clash with Alaves on Saturday, and no issues have been reported, so Simeone is expected to have a full complement available for the Man United match.

The same cannot be said for Man United, though, with Benjamin Sesko and Patrick Dorgu definitely out of the European fixture.

Matthijs de Ligt is back in training, but it remains to be seen whether he is included in the matchday squad for the contest in Spain.

Meanwhile, Noussair Mazraoui, Kobbie Mainoo and Luke Shaw are regarded as doubts.

Former Arsenal and England attacker Paul Merson has admitted that he fears for Man United head coach Carrick ahead of "a nightmare week".