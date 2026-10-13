Atletico Madrid vs. Man United: Red Devils midfielder Youri Tielemans to reach impressive milestone in Champions League clash

Youri Tielemans will reach an impressive milestone when he takes to the field for Manchester United in Tuesday's Champions League contest with Atletico Madrid.

The Belgium international has been selected in the starting side in Madrid, as Man United bid to make it successive wins in the Champions League this season.

Tielemans will complete a century of appearances in UEFA club competitions on Tuesday night across spells with Anderlecht, Monaco, Leicester City, Aston Villa and Man United.

The midfielder has featured 33 times in the Champions League, with 12 of those appearances coming for Aston Villa, 10 for Monaco, 10 for Anderlecht and one for Man United, having featured in his current side's 2026-27 opener vs. Sabah.

© Imago / Sportimage

Tielemans reaches century of UEFA club competition appearances

Tielemans has scored three times and registered four assists in 33 Champions League outings, and he will make his 34th appearance against Atletico on Tuesday.

In the Europa League, the 29-year-old has five goals and six assists in 43 appearances, with the majority of his outings (22) in the competition coming for Anderlecht.

Tielemans has also played 17 times in the Conference League, scoring once and registering one assist in nine appearances for Aston Villa in the competition, in addition to featuring on eight occasions in the tournament during his time at Leicester.

The midfielder has also featured twice in the Europa League qualification rounds, twice in the Champions League qualification rounds and twice in the Conference League qualification rounds.

As a result, Tielemans' appearance against Atletico will bring up a century of matches for the experienced midfielder in UEFA club competitions.

© Iconsport / Every Second Media/Alamy Live News

How has Tielemans performed for Man United this season?

It would be fair to say that Tielemans had found it difficult to show his best form for Man United in the early stages of the 2026-27 campaign.

The midfielder has been a regular, featuring on eight occasions, coming up with two assists, but his lack of mobility has been criticised this term.

Tielemans could feature as a number 10 against Atletico on Tuesday, as Andrey Santos and Carlos Baleba have also been named in the starting side.