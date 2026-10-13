Man United head coach Michael Carrick makes surprising calls for Atletico Madrid showdown as team news is confirmed

Manchester United and Atletico Madrid have confirmed their starting teams for Tuesday evening's Champions League contest in the Spanish capital.

Red Devils head coach Michael Carrick has made five changes to the side that started Saturday's 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

Ayden Heaven, Diogo Dalot, Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba and Marcus Rashford have all been introduced, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Amad Diallo and Matheus Cunha dropping out for the 20-time English champions.

Shaw and Mainoo are both injured alongside Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu and Noussair Mazraoui, but there is a return to the bench for Matthijs de Ligt.

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

Carrick makes five changes to Man United side for Atletico contest

Man United have been without the services of De Ligt since last November due to a long-term back injury, but the Netherlands international is now back in the fold.

Captain Bruno Fernandes is expected to operate in a wide area for Man United in Madrid, with Bryan Mbeumo potentially featuring through the middle.

As for Atletico, there is a spot through the middle for Julian Alvarez, who is still waiting to score his first goal of the campaign for the Red and Whites.

Alex Baena is Atletico's leading goalscorer this season, coming up with four goals in nine appearances, and the Spain international will feature in a wide area.

Meanwhile, there is also a spot in the team for Lee Kang-in, who has come up with two goals in his opening nine appearances for Atletico following his arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla / Pressinphoto

Alvarez starts for Atletico against Man United

Alvarez is yet to kickstart his campaign following a summer of transfer speculation, but this could be the perfect chance for him to put in a statement performance.

Man United head coach Carrick is under major pressure to pick up a positive result due to the English team's struggles in the early stages of the campaign.

Atletico Madrid: Oblak; Llorente, Romero, Hancko, Grimaldo; Simeone, Barrios, Cardoso, Baena; Alvarez, Kang-in

Subs: Musso, Mendoza, Sorloth, Lookman, David, Ortiz, Pubill, Hjulmand, Le Normand, Lituba, D Martinez, Castillo

Man United: Lammens; Yoro, Heaven, Martinez, Dalot; Santos, Baleba; Fernandes, Tielemans, Rashford, Mbeumo

Subs: Darlow, Mee, Amass, Armer, De Ligt, Maguire, Mount, T Fletcher, Lacey, Amad, Cunha, Zirkzee