The returning Matthijs de Ligt could be Man United's saviour at the back

Manchester United centre-back Matthijs de Ligt has reportedly travelled to Madrid with the Red Devils squad for Tuesday's Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid.

De Ligt has not played for the 20-time English champions since the end of November 2025 due to a back injury which ultimately required an operation over the summer.

The Netherlands international has stepped up his recovery process in recent weeks and trained with the Red Devils on Monday morning ahead of the trip to Spain.

According to The Sun journalist Samuel Luckhurst, De Ligt has travelled with the Man United squad to Madrid, with the Dutchman therefore in line to potentially make his return to action.

Luckhurst claims that young defenders Harry Amass and Daniel Armer have also travelled, suggesting that Luke Shaw has missed out with the issue which sidelined him for Monday's training.

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De Ligt could make Man United return against Atletico

Amass, 19, has made one appearance for Man United this season, featuring in the team's 2026-27 Champions League opener against Sabah.

Meanwhile, Armer, 18, is highly-rated at Old Trafford, but he is yet to make his first-team debut.

De Ligt's return is major news for Man United, and the centre-back will be like a new signing for the club providing that he is able to prove his fitness in the coming months.

The 27-year-old has made 56 appearances for the Red Devils since his arrival from Juventus in the summer of 2024, and when available, he has proven his class.

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De Ligt return is major news for Man United amid defensive issues

De Ligt was Man United's best performers in the first half of the 2024-25 campaign before picking up his back injury, and if that player returns, he could be the club's saviour at the back.

Head coach Michael Carrick made it clear that Harry Maguire and Lisandro Martinez were his first-choice centre-back partnership while De Ligt was out, but Man United have had severe defensive problems in the early stages of the campaign.

The 20-time English champions have only kept one clean sheet this season, while they have already shipped nine goals in the 2026-27 Premier League.

Martinez's lack of height caused him issues in Tottenham's equaliser on Saturday afternoon, while Maguire's form, which was impressive last season, has dropped off.

As a result, a fit De Ligt would surely be one of the first picks on Carrick's team sheet.