Voice note to the president, a Dortmund snub and a furious PSG — why Cherki’s path back to Paris is blocked

Rayan Cherki scored a superb goal as Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 on Sunday, but the prospect of the French playmaker moving to Paris Saint-Germain — despite persistent speculation — is reportedly far from straightforward. According to L’Equipe, the reason lies in a broken agreement from 2024 that the Paris club has still not forgiven.

Cherki has been linked with a move away from City in the event that the club’s appeal against their 114-charge guilty verdict fails and they face a significant points deduction. PSG are among the clubs mentioned as interested, but the backstory between the two parties complicates any such move considerably.

© Iconsport / Allstar Picture Library Ltd / Alamy

Manchester City transfer news: what happened between Cherki and PSG in 2024

In 2024, when Cherki was still at Lyon, PSG reached what L’Equipe describes as an agreement with the club for a transfer of around £12.7m. At the time, Lyon — under John Textor — were pushing aggressively to sell, and had even warned the player he risked being frozen out if he did not sign a contract extension. Cherki held talks with Luis Enrique, who wanted to play him as a false nine, and the French attacker agreed personal terms with PSG. He reportedly sent a voice note to PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi thanking him for the opportunity.

The deal then collapsed. Borussia Dortmund entered the picture and promised Cherki game time — something PSG, by their own culture, do not guarantee to any player. The Lyon forward chose to wait for an offer from the German club that never arrived, and in the meantime PSG reacted badly to being kept waiting.