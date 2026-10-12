Voice note to the president, a Dortmund snub and a furious PSG — why Cherki’s path back to Paris is blocked

Rayan Cherki scored a superb goal as Manchester City beat Liverpool 3-0 on Sunday, but the prospect of the French playmaker moving to Paris Saint-Germain — despite persistent speculation — is reportedly far from straightforward. According to L’Equipe, the reason lies in a broken agreement from 2024 that the Paris club has still not forgiven.
Cherki has been linked with a move away from City in the event that the club’s appeal against their 114-charge guilty verdict fails and they face a significant points deduction. PSG are among the clubs mentioned as interested, but the backstory between the two parties complicates any such move considerably.
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Manchester City transfer news: what happened between Cherki and PSG in 2024
In 2024, when Cherki was still at Lyon, PSG reached what L’Equipe describes as an agreement with the club for a transfer of around £12.7m. At the time, Lyon — under John Textor — were pushing aggressively to sell, and had even warned the player he risked being frozen out if he did not sign a contract extension. Cherki held talks with Luis Enrique, who wanted to play him as a false nine, and the French attacker agreed personal terms with PSG. He reportedly sent a voice note to PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi thanking him for the opportunity.
The deal then collapsed. Borussia Dortmund entered the picture and promised Cherki game time — something PSG, by their own culture, do not guarantee to any player. The Lyon forward chose to wait for an offer from the German club that never arrived, and in the meantime PSG reacted badly to being kept waiting.
Manchester City transfer news: the consequences and PSG’s current alternative
According to L’Equipe, PSG were furious at Cherki’s change of heart, ‘growing very angry with both the player and those close to him’. That anger ‘has still not been digested’ within the club, making a return to serious negotiations in 2027 — even if City were to offer Cherki at a reduced fee following potential sanctions — an unlikely outcome.
PSG’s attention for their attacking positions is instead reported to be focused elsewhere, with the club tracking Atletico Madrid’s Alex Baena among other targets. For Cherki and City, meanwhile, Liverpool and other clubs remain interested should the legal and sporting situation at the Etihad deteriorate further.