Man City transfer news: Omar Marmoush exit stance revealed following 'numerous enquiries'

By Ben Sully | 09 Jan 2026 16:52 , Last updated: 09 Jan 2026 16:56

Manchester City forward Omar Marmoush reportedly has no plans to leave in the January window.

Marmoush is currently representing Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, but that has not stopped his club future from becoming the subject of much speculation.

The 26-year-old is being linked with a move away from the Etihad Stadium despite only joining the club from Eintracht Frankfurt last January.

Marmoush has started just four of his 15 competitive appearances for Man City this season, and there is a possibility that he could drop further down the pecking order following the arrival of Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

© Imago

Marmoush sets out Man City transfer stance

However, according to journalist Florian Plettenburg, Marmoush currently has no intention of leaving Man City in the current transfer window.

The update claims that the forward wants to 'fight for his place' when he returns from the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Marmoush has been the subject of 'numerous enquiries' due to his lack of game time, including interest from some 'top clubs'.

Plettenburg also claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have not held talks over a move despite being mentioned as a potential suitor.

Aston Villa are another Premier League club that have been linked with a potential swoop, although they may have to look elsewhere if Marmoush is unwilling to entertain an exit.

Is Marmoush right to want Man City stay?

Marmoush will have to settle for the role as Pep Guardiola's backup striker as long as Erling Haaland is fit and available.

The 26-year-old can play as a second striker or from off the flanks, but Man City already have an array of options in those positions, including Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Jeremy Doku, Savinho and now Semenyo.

As a result, it is difficult to see how Marmoush will get regular game time in the second half of the season unless Man City struggle with injuries in the forward areas.

The forward is probably reluctant to give up on his Man City career just a year after joining the club in a £59m deal.

With that in mind, it makes sense to attempt to fight for his place in the second half of the season, although he may have to reconsider his future in the summer if he continues to operate from the bench.